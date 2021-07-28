5 most expensive GTA Online cars after the Los Santos Tuners update

The new cars added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update range in price from $1.2 million to $1.9 million. However, this is nowhere near the cost of the game's most expensive cars.

It requires much time and effort to get rich in GTA Online. Some players can dedicate hours to grinding in the game. Others will even exchange real-life money for in-game currency. Because of this, buying a car in the game is a difficult choice to make.

There are many vehicles in GTA Online that have ridiculously high price tags. Some of these are worthwhile investments, while others do not provide any significant benefits.

Some cars in the game can be much more expensive than planes or other categories of vehicles. Here is a list of the most expensive cars in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

GTA Online: 5 most expensive cars in the game after the Los Santos Tuners update

#5 - Grotti Vigilante

The Vigilante is a unique armored vehicle in GTA Online and one of the most useful vehicles on this list. The vehicle's Batmobile-inspired design is reason enough for a player to purchase it.

Its booster makes it the fastest car in the game, with a top speed of 147 mph. GTA Online players can purchase the Vigilante from Warstock Cache & Carry.

Price: $3,750,000

#4 - Coil Rocket Voltic

The Rocket Voltic is a modified variant of the Voltic with a rocket-powered engine. It is available to purchase for the Trade Price of $2,880,000. This can only be unlocked after completing the Special Vehicle Work mission called Firewall Protection.

Price: $3,830,400

#3 - Declasse Scramjet

Coming 3rd on this list is the Declasse Scramjet, another weaponized vehicle with a booster. The design is clearly based on the Mach Five from Speed Racer, which makes it stand out from the rest.

A Trade Price of $3,480,000 is unlocked after winning a round of the "Hunting Pack (Remix)" Adversary Mode.

Price: $4,628,400

#2 - Imponte Deluxo

The Deluxo is a recurring car in GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories. Its GTA Online variant, based on the iconic DeLorean DMC-12, has the added ability of flight. This makes it more resemblant to the flying car from Back to the Future.

A Trade Price of $3,550,000 is unlocked after completing the Signal Intercepts setup mission as the heist leader.

Price: $4,721,500

#1 - Imponte Ruiner 2000

The most expensive car in GTA Online is the Imponte Ruiner, which is also a futuristic vehicle. It is based on the KITT from Knight Rider and is also weaponized, with multiple unique features like a parachute and power hop.

It is only available for purchase by CEOs with a Vehicle Warehouse. A Trade Price of $4,320,000 is unlocked after completing Arms Embargo as a CEO.

Price: $5,745,600

