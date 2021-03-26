5 reasons why buying Shark Cards can occasionally be viable in GTA Online

Shark Cards might be a controversial subject within the GTA Online community, but there are valid reasons to buy them.

Shark Cards might be the most egregious example of microtransactions in GTA Online, but they are immensely popular. Having said that, the GTA Online community has often debated over whether Shark Cards should be in the game. There are valid arguments for both sides of the discussion, but this article will focus more on the pro-Shark Card arguments.

In essence, a Shark Card is instant in-game money. It sounds incredibly simple when phrased like that, but it's still a game-breaking feature. Money is the single most important resource in GTA Online, as players always need it for various activities and content. Businesses, weapons, and even minor features such as clothing heavily rely on the player having money.

How are Shark Cards a good purchase in GTA Online?

#5 - Shark Cards allow players to brag about their wealth

Shark Card buyers can brag about all their wealth in-game (Image via PCGamesN)

Whether it's their in-game wealth or their real-life wealth, buying a lot of Shark Cards is a statement to other players.

Players tend to envy those who buy tons of Shark Cards for a plethora of reasons. First, it indicates that the buyer can dispose of real-life money easily. Second, it means that they don't have to spend time doing GTA Online activities to earn as much money.

One can't really mock a player for being rich in either situation without sounding bitter with jealousy. It's incredibly minor, but it's part of the reason why some people whale in games that allow microtransactions.

#4 - New players can compete with veterans

Shark Cards help new players catch up to veterans in the game (Image via GTA 5, Steam)

New players have it rough in GTA Online. Not only do they lack the skill that many veterans have, but they also lack the resources to catch up to them.

Fortunately, Shark Cards can serve as a mediator between the two types of players. F2P veterans would likely hate to see it happen, but it's realistically the best option for new players to catch up in a game that's nearly a decade old.

Technically, players who have returned from a hiatus can also benefit from buying Shark Cards. Of course, it should be done responsibly. In either case, it's the quickest way for players to avoid grinding for a month just to catch up.

#3 - Players can unlock nearly everything instantly

GTA Online players can easily get most in-game items with the help of Shark Cards (Image via Rockstar Games)

Money is the main resource in GTA Online. Some unlockables require time to unlock, but a rich player can unlock most content in the game by buying a bunch of Shark Cards. They can then just spend money on GTA Online's various items in-game. The player won't have to worry about grinding or doing anything too fancy.

As mentioned previously, some items in GTA Online require the player to actually play the game. However, having a ton of money still goes a long way in reaching the end game of GTA Online.

#2 - Saving time

Buying Shark Cards in GTA Online will save the player a lot of time (Image via GTA 5, Steam)

One of the main benefits of buying Shark Cards in GTA Online is that players can save a substantial amount of time by doing so. It should go without saying that getting several million dollars instantly is more time-efficient than spending hours grinding to do the same thing. Seeing as how essential money is as a resource in GTA Online, players can save hundreds of hours just by buying Shark Cards.

Of course, a player wouldn't have to buy thousands of dollars worth (in real life) of Shark Cards to feel good. Even buying the cheapest deal could save the player some time, which makes a huge difference for busy players. Not everybody has time to dedicate to a video game, and most people don't like falling behind, hence the demand for Shark Cards.

#1 - Shark Cards are one of the main reasons why GTA Online is free

(Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online has made a ton of money for Rockstar. The game made roughly $500 million through microtransactions, according to Leslie Benzies in his lawsuit against Rockstar Games for unpaid fees. Considering this was back in 2016, one can only imagine how much money Rockstar has made by 2021.

This means that a lot of players have already spent massive amounts of money on GTA Online via Shark Cards. The game is so profitable that one wouldn't have to feel as though it is going to shut down in the future. It's as good a reason as any to continue buying Shark Cards, as it helps keep GTA Online free for most players.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.