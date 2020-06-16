GTA Online: Types of Shark Cards

Shark Cards provide players with a shortcut to get easy money in GTA Online.

There are a total of six Shark Cards to choose from.

Shark Cards in GTA Online (Image Courtesy: Steam)

Many GTA: Online players often try to earn easy access to GTA dollars by spending money in the real world.

You can buy Shark Cards by paying a certain amount in the real world and then redeem the GTA dollars offered by the card in GTA Online. Those who do not like to work hard in the GTA world often opt for this method as they can get access to cash easily.

Types of Shark Cards in GTA Online

If you are thinking of buying Shark Cards in GTA Online, then you can choose the ones you want to buy from the following list:

#1 Megalodon Shark

Megalodon Shark Card (Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

This is the most expensive Shark Card in GTA Online and you will need to pay $99.99 USD to get a whopping 8 million GTA dollars in your Maze Bank Account.

Even though it seems like a good option, you will not be able to buy more than two fancy in-game cars with this card as some vehicles in GTA Online are worth more than $8 million.

You can make a lot of small transactions using the Megalodon Shark Card but you would have to complete missions in GTA Online in order to maintain your expensive shopping habits.

#2 Whale Shark

Whale Shark Card (Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

Whale Shark offers 3.5 million GTA dollars and is worth $49.99 USD in the real world. You can afford a few fast cars and small properties with the help of this card.

#3 Great White Shark

Great White Shark Card (Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

You will get a little more than a million GTA dollars- 1250000 to be exact- if you pay $19.99 USD for the Great White Shark Card. If buying a supercar is all you want, then this is the card for you.

#4 Bull Shark

Bull Shark Card (Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

Half a million GTA dollars is what you get when you pay $9.99 USD for the Bull Shark Card. You may not get anything high-end but you can buy medium to small properties and might even be able to afford an inexpensive car.

#5 Others

Red, Tiger and Bull Shark Cards (Image Courtesy: GamesRadar)

The Tiger Shark Card and the Red Shark Card are at the bottom of this list and they offer you 200000 and 100000 GTA dollars respectively. You need to pay $4.99 USD and $2.99 USD for these cards.

However, both cards are often considered useless as you can hardly get anything worthwhile with the amounts they offer in GTA Online.