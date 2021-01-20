Microtransactions are the bane of online gaming. It is also one of the biggest problems players have with Rockstar Games and GTA Online. These microtransactions impede gameplay and ruin the experience of other players too.

In-app purchases makes sense for free-to-play games, especially on mobile. Games like Fortnite and Apex Legends have incorporated microtransactions without backlash because they're free-to-play games.

A player's connection with the game is disconnected when massive AAA games like GTA 5 and GTA Online include microtransactions.

Is it time for GTA Online to drop "Pay to Win" Shark Cards entirely?

GTA Online contains microtransactions in the form of Shark Cards. To acquire these cards, players must spend real money. Pay to win mechanics like Shark Cards are infuriating in a game where "Cash is King" is constantly glorified.

Players with Shark Cards gain an obscene advantage. They're essentially buying themselves out of the experience of growth in the game. The joy of making their first million is being robbed because they're spending real money to bypass the process.

Newer players, and sometimes veterans, are impacted due to this disconnect. A new player in the lobby could be easily eliminated by a Shark Card enthusiast who could keep spamming the orbital cannon.

This creates a lot of problems for the game, such as:

Advertisement

New players are not encouraged to try the game. Progression becomes a grind-fest to push players towards Shark Cards. The number of griefers increase exponentially.

GTA Online as a standalone title in 2021

In the second half of 2021, GTA Online is set to become a standalone title like Red Dead Online. But that is a worrying thought.

One of the biggest theories regarding GTA Online becoming a standalone game was that it would enable the studio to drop microtransactions and Shark Cards. However, Red Dead Online still has microtransactions in the form of Gold Bars. So it is safe to assume that microtransactions will be present in GTA Online as well.

If GTA Online is expected to survive as a game worthy of being played in the future, things need to change regarding microtransactions.