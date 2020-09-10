GTA Online is a constantly evolving experience, in the sense that Rockstar adds new content to the game frequently to shake things up in the game. This is done in order to support the game in the long run.

GTA Online was released nearly seven years ago, and arguably, is way more successful now than it was at launch. The game boasts of one of the most active player bases in all of online multiplayer gaming, and it has been able to do that by way of regular content updates.

While substantial content updates in GTA Online such as the Diamond Casino, Los Santos Summer Special, and many more are less frequent, there are some smaller updates in the game that are rolled out regularly.

GTA Online: When does the game reset weekly?

The weekly update resets GTA Online every Thursday. The update usually goes live around 4-5 am ET / 9-10 am BST/ 2:30 PM IST.

Players should always keep an eye out for the Weekly Update as it changes things up significantly. In addition to great vehicle discounts, several events can net players Triple or Double RP and Cash.

Also, one of the biggest reasons why GTA Online players look forward to the Weekly Update is the Podium Car. The Podium Car is a car in the Diamond Casino that players stand a chance to win for free.

The Podium Car changes every week with the Weekly Update in GTA Online. Players can only spin the wheel once in the game per day. There is a timer on top of the Lucky Wheel Spin that lets the players know how long it will be before they can spin the wheel once more.

The update for this week will go live shortly today and shake things up in GTA Online.