GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update new vehicle prices revealed

GTA Online gamers are thrilled as the Los Santos Tuners update has finally arrived. The update has a major focus on cars and races. Naturally, players can flaunt their new cars and take part in exciting new races once they have downloaded the update.
The Los Santos Tuners update is supposed to introduce 17 different vehicles in GTA Online. Out of these 17 vehicles, only 10 cars have been launched till now.
Also read: How to download GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update on PS4 and PC
List of cars introduced via the Los Santos Tuners update and their respective prices
Players can take a look at the following fancy cars and their respective prices:
1) Karin Calico GTF
Price: $1496250 to $1995000
2) Karin Futo GTX
Price: $1192500 to $1590000
3) Annis Euros
Price: $1350000 to $1800000
4) Annis ZR350
Price: $1211250 to $1615000
5) Annis Remus
Price: $1027500 to $1370000
6) Dinka Jester RR
Price: $1477500 to $1970000
7) Dinka RT3000
Price: $1286250 to $1715000
8) Obey Tailgater S
Price: $1121250 to $1495000
9) Vapid Dominator GTT
Price: $915000 to $1220000
10) Vulcar Warrener HKR
Price: $945000 to $1260000
Also read: GTA Online Tuners update 2021: Early patch notes, expected release time, and more
Players interested in buying the cars introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update can head over to the Legendary Mortorsport website or the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website on GTA Online. Four cars can be bought from the former website while six cars can be bought from the latter.
Legendary Motorsport
- Obey Tailgater S
- Annis ZR350
- Annis Euros
- Dinka Jester RR
Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Karin Calico GTF
- Karin Futo GTX
- Annis Remus
- Dinka RT3000
- Vulcar Warrener HKR
- Vapid Dominator GTT
Also read: When is GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update expected to roll out today?
Other upcoming vehicles
The following seven vehicles will be introduced to GTA Online later on:
- Vapid Dominator RTX
- Pfister Comet 812
- Pfister Comet RTT2
- Übermacht Sentinel R
- Emperor B96
- PCJ 600 (Variant of an existing bike)
- Nightblade (Variant of an existing bike)
Also read: GTA 5 APK + OBB files online are fake and can hamper user privacy