Create
Notifications
×

GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update new vehicle prices revealed

The prices of the cars launched via the Los Santos Tuners update has been unveiled
The prices of the cars launched via the Los Santos Tuners update has been unveiled
Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jul 20, 2021, 06:55 AM ET

45 mins ago

News

GTA Online gamers are thrilled as the Los Santos Tuners update has finally arrived. The update has a major focus on cars and races. Naturally, players can flaunt their new cars and take part in exciting new races once they have downloaded the update.

The Los Santos Tuners update is supposed to introduce 17 different vehicles in GTA Online. Out of these 17 vehicles, only 10 cars have been launched till now.

Also read: How to download GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update on PS4 and PC

List of cars introduced via the Los Santos Tuners update and their respective prices

Players can take a look at the following fancy cars and their respective prices:

1) Karin Calico GTF

Karin Calico GTF (Image via Rockstar Games)
Karin Calico GTF (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1496250 to $1995000

2) Karin Futo GTX

Karin Futo GTX (Image via Rockstar Games)
Karin Futo GTX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1192500 to $1590000

3) Annis Euros

Annis Euros (Image via Rockstar Games)
Annis Euros (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1350000 to $1800000

4) Annis ZR350

Annis ZR350 (Image via Rockstar Games)
Annis ZR350 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1211250 to $1615000

5) Annis Remus

Annis Remus (Image via Rockstar Games)
Annis Remus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1027500 to $1370000

6) Dinka Jester RR

Dinka Jester RR (Image via Rockstar Games)
Dinka Jester RR (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1477500 to $1970000

7) Dinka RT3000

Dinka RT3000 (Image via Rockstar Games)
Dinka RT3000 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1286250 to $1715000

8) Obey Tailgater S

Obey Tailgater S (Image via Rockstar Games)
Obey Tailgater S (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1121250 to $1495000

9) Vapid Dominator GTT

Vapid Dominator GTT (Image via Rockstar Games)
Vapid Dominator GTT (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $915000 to $1220000

10) Vulcar Warrener HKR

Vulcar Warrener HKR (Image via Rockstar Games)
Vulcar Warrener HKR (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $945000 to $1260000

Also read: GTA Online Tuners update 2021: Early patch notes, expected release time, and more

Players interested in buying the cars introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update can head over to the Legendary Mortorsport website or the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website on GTA Online. Four cars can be bought from the former website while six cars can be bought from the latter.

Legendary Motorsport

  • Obey Tailgater S
  • Annis ZR350
  • Annis Euros
  • Dinka Jester RR

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

  • Karin Calico GTF
  • Karin Futo GTX
  • Annis Remus
  • Dinka RT3000
  • Vulcar Warrener HKR
  • Vapid Dominator GTT

Also read: When is GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update expected to roll out today?

Other upcoming vehicles

The following seven vehicles will be introduced to GTA Online later on:

  • Vapid Dominator RTX
  • Pfister Comet 812
  • Pfister Comet RTT2
  • Übermacht Sentinel R
  • Emperor B96
  • PCJ 600 (Variant of an existing bike)
  • Nightblade (Variant of an existing bike)

Also read: GTA 5 APK + OBB files online are fake and can hamper user privacy

Edited by Gautham Balaji
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी