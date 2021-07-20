How to download GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update on PS4 and PC

Rockstar Games has finally released the much-awaited Los Santos Tuners update. GTA Online players can now download the Summer Update 2021 to enjoy the latest features the game offers.

From new races to vehicles, the Los Santos Tuners update introduces several new features that action-adventure gamers will be thrilled to enjoy.

GTA 5 can be enjoyed on consoles as well as PCs. Beginners can find out more regarding the steps involved in downloading the update after reading this article.

Step-by-step guide to download GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update on PS4

Video gamers must go to Grand Theft Auto 5 in their Library. Instead of opening the game, they have to hover over it and click the “Options” button on their controller. Users should then select the “Check for Update” option from the side menu. They will then need to select “Go to [Downloads].”

Step-by-step guide to download GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update on PC using Rockstar Games Launcher

Players can use the Rockstar Games Launcher to download the Los Santos Tuners update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Users must head to the Rockstar Games Launcher app on their PCs. They will then have to go to Settings. Players will then need to click on “My Installed Games.” They should then select Grand Theft Auto 5. After hovering the cursor over the “Verify game file integrity” option, gamers must click on the “Verify Integrity” option.

(Note: Players can use Steam and Epic Games Launcher to update GTA Online to its latest version)

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners.

