GTA 5 APK + OBB files online are fake and can hamper user privacy

There is an abundance of fake GTA 5 APK and OBB files that mobile gamers must stay away from at all costs. Despite the massive popularity of GTA 5, it is not available on Android and iOS platforms.

Rockstar Games has ported only five titles from the hugely successful GTA series to mobile gaming platforms. The games are as follows:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Android users: Click here.

iOS users: Click here.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Android users: Click here.

iOS users: Click here.

Grand Theft Auto III

Android users: Click here.

iOS users: Click here.

GTA: Liberty City Stories

Android users: Click here.

iOS users: Click here.

GTA: Chinatown Wars

Android users: Click here.

iOS users: Click here.

Also read: GTA games on Android and iOS devices: All you need to know

Fake GTA 5 APK+OBB files

One of the websites that promote fake GTA 5 APK links

Fake GTA 5 APK and OBB files are promoted by websites and YouTube videos to trap players. Upon downloading these files, players risk their user privacy.

Some of these malicious files might also contain viruses and malware that are a threat to mobile gaming devices. Players must not download these illegal GTA 5 APK and OBB files as these are a serious threat to privacy.

Also read: 5 best free open-world games like GTA 5 for Android devices in 2021

Other options to play GTA 5 on mobile devices:

Mobile gamers can use Steam Link to enjoy GTA 5 (Image via Valve)

Instead of downloading fake GTA 5 APK and OBB files, players can opt for any of the following methods if they want to enjoy GTA 5 on their smartphone:

Steam Link

Download the Steam Link application by clicking here.

Pair Android device with the Steam Link app.

Click on the ‘Start Playing’ button.

Go to the Steam library and choose GTA 5 after screen converts to the Big Picture Mode and gets mirrored on the smartphone.

PS Remote Play

Download PS Remote Play application by clicking here.

Enable the ‘Enable Remote Play’ option.

Log in to the account and connect the PlayStation with the smartphone.

Select GTA 5 and play!

Xbox Game Pass

Download Xbox app by clicking here.

Head over to the official Xbox Game Pass page to purchase the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription.

Surf through the cloud games offered by Xbox on the smartphone and select GTA 5.

Also read: 5 best open-world games like GTA 5 with intense gameplay

Edited by Siddharth Satish