GTA games on Android and iOS devices: All you need to know

GTA games have safely made their mark in the world of action-adventure video games. From exciting missions to a vast open-world, there is an abundance of activities that players can take part in.
GTA games on Android and iOS
There are five GTA games that can be enjoyed on the mobile gaming platforms. These five games have been optimized for mobile devices and the missions have been streamlined to ensure a good gaming experience.
The graphics and gameplay of the GTA games are worth appreciating. Players can tweak the touchscreen controls or plug in their controllers to enjoy the games.
The following games are available for Android and iOS devices:
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Grand Theft Auto III
- GTA: Liberty City Stories
- GTA: Chinatown Wars
How to download the GTA games?
Players can follow the simple steps given below to download the GTA game of their choice:
- Mobile gamers will need to head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
- They need to search for the GTA game of their choice.
- Users will then need to pay the required amount to purchase the game.
- Players can then download the GTA title.
Price of GTA games
The GTA games and their respective prices are given below:
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - $6.99/INR 182
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - $4.99/INR 121
- Grand Theft Auto III - $4.99/INR 121
- GTA: Liberty City Stories - $6.99/INR 182
- GTA: Chinatown Wars - $4.99/INR 121
Download links of GTA games
The following are the download links of the GTA games available on Android and iOS:
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Android users: Click here.
iOS users: Click here.
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Android users: Click here.
iOS users: Click here.
Grand Theft Auto III
Android users: Click here.
iOS users: Click here.
GTA: Liberty City Stories
Android users: Click here.
iOS users: Click here.
GTA: Chinatown Wars
Android users: Click here.
iOS users: Click here.
