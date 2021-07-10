GTA games on Android and iOS devices: All you need to know

GTA games have safely made their mark in the world of action-adventure video games. From exciting missions to a vast open-world, there is an abundance of activities that players can take part in.

GTA games on Android and iOS

There are five GTA games that can be enjoyed on the mobile gaming platforms. These five games have been optimized for mobile devices and the missions have been streamlined to ensure a good gaming experience.

The graphics and gameplay of the GTA games are worth appreciating. Players can tweak the touchscreen controls or plug in their controllers to enjoy the games.

The following games are available for Android and iOS devices:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto III

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA: Chinatown Wars

How to download the GTA games?

Players can easily download Grand Theft Auto: Vice City from the Google Play Store

Players can follow the simple steps given below to download the GTA game of their choice:

Mobile gamers will need to head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. They need to search for the GTA game of their choice. Users will then need to pay the required amount to purchase the game. Players can then download the GTA title.

Price of GTA games

Price of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on Android

The GTA games and their respective prices are given below:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - $6.99/INR 182

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - $4.99/INR 121

Grand Theft Auto III - $4.99/INR 121

GTA: Liberty City Stories - $6.99/INR 182

GTA: Chinatown Wars - $4.99/INR 121

Download links of GTA games

The following are the download links of the GTA games available on Android and iOS:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Android users: Click here.

iOS users: Click here.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Android users: Click here.

iOS users: Click here.

Grand Theft Auto III

Android users: Click here.

iOS users: Click here.

GTA: Liberty City Stories

Android users: Click here.

iOS users: Click here.

GTA: Chinatown Wars

Android users: Click here.

iOS users: Click here.

