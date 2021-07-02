5 best free open-world games like GTA 5 for Android devices in 2021

GTA 5 is Rockstar Games’s magnum opus according to many players. The action-adventure open-world game has inspired many titles.

GTA 5 cannot be played on mobile gaming devices. Players are looking for alternatives can check out the list below.

Best free Android open-world games like GTA 5

These are five of the best free open-world games like GTA 5:

1) MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Players can complete side activities, along with the main missions. They can also hop into a car and roam around the exciting open-world map.

The game has a good collection of over 40 different types of cars. MadOut2 BigCityOnline is also appreciated by mobile gamers for its realistic car physics.

Download it from here.

2) Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Like GTA 5, this title is also a third-person action-adventure game that players enjoy. It is thrilling to be part of this game's exciting storyline.

Players will have to fight their way through crooked cops and biker gangs to complete missions in the game. Mobile gamers have the option of customizing the appearance of their gangster.

Download it from here.

3) Vegas Crime Simulator

This 3D open-world has quite a few activities that players can be a part of, like in GTA 5. Players can make use of super-hero abilities while enjoying this title.

Mobile gamers can customize the abilities of their character. They can use various skins, like Robot skin, Superhero skin, etc. offered by the title to do so.

Download it from here.

4) Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

The action-adventure title has exciting missions that players can complete. This game can also be enjoyed when players do not have access to the internet.

Like GTA 5, this open-world game has vehicles like cars, tanks, helicopters, etc. that players can use. They can also take part in exciting car races in the title.

Download it from here.

5) Payback 2

The missions offered by this title are filled with action and adventure that players are looking for. This game offers 7 cities, and 9 game modes.

From helicopters to tanks, Payback 2 has a good collection of powerful vehicles. There are over 50 campaign events offered by the title.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

