When did GTA 5 come out? Exploring the game's history after the next-gen release

Since its release in 2013, GTA 5 became the most successful video game in history. This isn't simply due to sales figures alone, which places it in second position. The continued profitability of the game has been maintained thanks to its multiplayer mode. This, in turn, has ensured its relevance for almost a decade now.

It prompted Rockstar to release a new port for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this year, as well as a subscription service. This article explores the game's history throughout the years, since the release of its first edition.

Exploring GTA 5's history throughout the decade

Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Players were expecting it to be launched on the PS4 and Xbox One, which were the next-gen consoles of the time. It was re-released in 2014 for the next-gen consoles, followed by a PC release in 2015.

They captured the entire market and made massive sales. The game soon became the fastest-selling entertainment product ever. It brought in $800 million on launch day alone, with the next three days bringing in $1 billion. It surpassed Tetris as the second most popular game of all time.

Last month, Rockstar re-released the game for next-gen consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with several tweaks and improvements over the console editions. There is also some exclusive content to entice players. Players can get it at a 50% discount until June 14, 2022.

The significance of GTA Online

What changed the game's history forever was its multiplayer version — GTA Online. It came out only a month after the single-player game. However, it wasn't nearly as popular at launch and was about to be canned. With a few updates, though, its fortunes flipped, and it is currently the most profitable venture Rockstar has ever released.

The game's multiplayer component is the main reason it has stayed afloat. GTA Online gets regular updates, each one resulting in an influx of new gamers. The last two updates have been quite successful, which include Los Santos Tuners in July 2021, and The Contract in December 2021.

The title has had a successful monetization policy

GTA Online has brought about massive profits for Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive. This has primarily been achieved through Shark Card sales. These are in-game micro-transactions that allow players to get a cash boost for their protagonist.

The game itself has been modified to focus more on grinding. This makes impatient players purchase Shark Cards as a shortcut route to being rich in the game, and it has worked well.

However, near the end of last month, Rockstar had a surprising revelation that made most fans angry. They are introducing a new subscription service called GTA+ for the next-gen edition.

This will come with several benefits that will be delivered on a monthly basis. It will probably also affect how the company makes any future decisions regarding the game. It remains to be seen how monetization will affect future Grand Theft Auto titles.

Edited by Saman