GTA fans apparently have little to no interest in getting GTA+ membership

The GTA community has been in an uproar ever since Rockstar Games announced the GTA+ membership service for next-gen consoles. Nearly all long-time fans and some of the community's biggest names have spoken out against the proposal.

One of the most popular names in the community, Ben (@videotech_), had hosted a poll asking whether fans would buy the service or not. Over 90% of fans chose "No", showing little interest in this upcoming subscription service.

GTA community refuses to buy GTA+ membership for next-gen consoles

Ben @videotech_ I put out a poll to see if the GTA community expressed any interest in the newly announced GTA+ subscription service for GTA Online.



Here's the final results who took part in the poll: with only 6% expressing interest and a mountainous 93% of fans say they have no interest. I put out a poll to see if the GTA community expressed any interest in the newly announced GTA+ subscription service for GTA Online.Here's the final results who took part in the poll: with only 6% expressing interest and a mountainous 93% of fans say they have no interest. https://t.co/tcPZqqF7oG

Ben (@videotech_) took to Twitter to create a poll that would indicate how interested fans are in buying this membership. As seen in the tweet above, the results show an astounding number of fans reacting negatively to it.

The original question of the vote was: "Are you planning to subscribe to GTA+?" and the options were a simple "Yes" and "No". 19,968 fans voted on the polls, with 93.8% of them choosing "No". Those who selected the affirmative option are a measly 6.2%.

This indicates that out of the 19,968 fans, 18730 are unlikely to subscribe to the service, while 1238 of them have a chance of doing so. This shouldn't come off as surprising at all, considering how fans reacted to the announcement of this subscription service.

How credible are the votes?

This wasn't the only poll undertaken to determine how fans feel about the service. Rockstar Mag', a famous French website, took the same survey, and their results were almost the same, with 94% of people voting against the new service. There's also a chance that some of those who voted "Yes" might just have jokingly done so.

However, it's also true that a large section of Online players aren't avid Twitter users, nor do they go through every poll related to the game. There's also the fact that many players are casual gamers and underage, even though the game is advertised as being specifically for adults.

This subscription service is scary. The future isn’t looking bright unless something changes. Even long time GTAO players aren’t pleased. @Rockstar_Mag It’s a shame we’re just a small majority. Causals are more likely to subscribe and Take-Two ends up making millions from it.This subscription service is scary. The future isn’t looking bright unless something changes. Even long time GTAO players aren’t pleased. @Rockstar_Mag It’s a shame we’re just a small majority. Causals are more likely to subscribe and Take-Two ends up making millions from it. This subscription service is scary. The future isn’t looking bright unless something changes. Even long time GTAO players aren’t pleased.

These players make up the bulk of Shark Card sales and act as a constant revenue stream for Rockstar Games and Take-Two. A subscription service might have been introduced, especially for these gamers.

What are the advantages of GTA+?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles.



Launching March 29: Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online.A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles.Launching March 29: rsg.ms/cfcf084 Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online.A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles. Launching March 29: rsg.ms/cfcf084 https://t.co/gz4UXzCfxf

Grand Theft Auto Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be getting a new subscription scheme called GTA+ starting tomorrow. As expected, it will include various exclusive benefits.

Members will receive $500,000 cash, access to past gameplay updates, exclusive vehicle upgrades, member-only discounts, cash and RP bonuses, and more every month.

Starting March 29, interested gamers will have to pay up to a $5.99 monthly subscription. This may be purchased through the PlayStation Store (on the PS5 console) or the Microsoft Store, and it can be canceled.

