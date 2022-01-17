GTA fans’ unbelievable Twitter exchange reveals how Rockstar responds to only queries about GTA Online Shark Cards

A recent Twitter exchange between GTA fans and Rockstar Games demonstrated how the renowned developers care little about anything other than GTA Online Shark Cards.

The company’s Twitter handle seems to only respond to those tweets that mention issues related to Shark Cards. This article takes a look at the entire conversation, and the hilarious reactions that followed.

Rockstar Games ignores GTA player asking about Definitive Edition

A Twitter user named @InfinityHimself asked Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) a simple question that many fans have been wanting to ask. He posed a question regarding the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy, asking whether Rockstar will release more patches.

InfinityHimself @InfinityHimself @RockstarSupport are you guys done with the GTA Trilogy Patches or what? I'm asking for any sort of communication or update on this matter? @RockstarSupport are you guys done with the GTA Trilogy Patches or what? I'm asking for any sort of communication or update on this matter?

Rockstar Support did not respond to the question raised by the Twitter user. Meanwhile, another user named @IndexMK2 replied to the thread, showing something that has since become viral.

He mentioned Rockstar Support and claimed to be having an issue with Shark Cards.

Rockstar Support responded to this almost instantly, asking him to submit a report so that they can start a one-on-one conversation regarding the 'issue'.

As expected, fans have been having a field day at Rockstar's blatant disregard for anything other than shark cards.

Craig Rodger @che5ter666 @RockstarSupport @IndexMK2 @M15T3R_W0LF I’m crying mate.

Dude was asking about GTA trilogy patches and got ignored. Another guys comes along and is like watch this



Guess we know where Rockstar’s priorities are. I’m crying mate.Dude was asking about GTA trilogy patches and got ignored. Another guys comes along and is like watch thisGuess we know where Rockstar’s priorities are. @RockstarSupport @IndexMK2 @M15T3R_W0LF 😭😭 I’m crying mate. Dude was asking about GTA trilogy patches and got ignored. Another guys comes along and is like watch this 😂Guess we know where Rockstar’s priorities are.

Although the message sent by Rockstar Support might be automatically generated, it is still hilarious to see that the handle only responds to mentions of Shark Cards.

Long-time fans have been pointing this out for quite a while now. According to them, Rockstar is simply milking GTA Online as a cash cow while fans keep begging for new games. In fact, Red Dead Online fans have been quite angry since Rockstar seems to have stopped all support for the game.

Rockstar has been releasing several patches for The Definitive Edition games following its broken state upon release. Though a lot of the issues present in the games have been fixed, making it playable, other glitches still persist, which is why fans are eager to know if Rockstar is planning to fix them.

This was also the intent of the OP (original poster) whose honest curiosity was completely ignored.

Gaming has seen many ups and downs towards the end of the 2010s, such as a newly formed corporate culture turning it into a multi-billion dollar industry. Developers like Rockstar are at the forefront of this, with the GTA franchise being the most profitable entertainment medium ever created.

Most gamers today believe that developers, particularly the more powerful and well-known ones, are completely disregarding them. Rockstar Games has been accused of this on several occasions, with the most recent fiasco involving the Definitive Edition remasters still fresh in fans' minds.

Edited by Saman