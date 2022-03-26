GTA Online next-gen offers new membership program called GTA+

GTA Online next-gen was released on March 15 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S exclusively. This version is not accessible by gamers on PC or last-gen consoles (PS4 and Xbox One). The community did not like it much, but gamers on the next-gen consoles did throng heavily.

Rockstar posted on Newswire today, saying that March 29 marks the date when they plan to launch the GTA+ membership program. This will also only be for the next-gen version. This article talks about what Rockstar has planned.

GTA+, a new membership program

Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online are on next-gen and separate entities as well. Gamers on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can enjoy new improvements and features.

Today Rockstar announced that they are coming out with a new membership program for next-gen gamers. The program is called GTA+ and aims to deliver exclusive benefits and rewards to its members. It is set to be priced at $5.99 per month and follows a subscription model. Gamers can cancel at any time.

GTA + benefits

The first month of membership will span between March 29 and April 27, 2022. There are various benefits that players can enjoy once the membership is purchased:

$500K deposited automatically to Maze Bank Account

Principe Deveste Eight (HSW upgrades equipped) before it is launched for other next-gen players.

HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch liveries for the Deveste Eight.

Free Auto Shop at La Mesa. Players who already own an Auto Shop can relocate for free.

Free LS Car Meet membership. Refund $50K for players who already have a membership.

Free upgrade to Aquarius Super Yacht for Yacht owners.

Free Gusset Frog tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts.

Free Conveyor Livery for the Avenger, Khanjali and APC.

Set of free paints and emblems for Auto Shops.

3X cash and RP rewards for HSW races.

2X LS Car Meet RP rewards for Street Race Series

Extra cash on Shark Card purchases on PS and Microsoft Stores.

Premium members will also enjoy other next-gen offers, discounts and bonuses. Exclusive rewards should be claimed before they expire.

GTA+ membership fan reactions

Ben @videotech_



This is really, really odd... I don't like it.

rockstargames.com/newswire/artic… GTA+ is coming to GTA Online, a new monthly subscription service for $5.99 a monthThis is really, really odd... I don't like it. GTA+ is coming to GTA Online, a new monthly subscription service for $5.99 a month This is really, really odd... I don't like it.rockstargames.com/newswire/artic…

The membership program has received its fair share of negative reactions from fans on social media. Industry news leaker Ben (formerly BenT) senses darkness and cannot see anything good coming out of this move.

Ralle - GTA Rumors & Speculation @ralle_man

Most fans agree that this move is a 'Massive L.' Many have been waiting for the next title in the series for almost a decade and all they know is that its development is 'well underway.'

Fans have been complaining about Rockstar neglecting RDO (Red Dead Online) for quite some time. But this fear might come true as an RDO+ is a far fetched thought.

