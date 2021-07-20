GTA Online Tuners update 2021: Early patch notes, expected release time, and more

GTA Online’s most awaited summer 2021 Los Santos Tuners update is all set to roll out today. Ever since Rockstar Games let in a sneak peek into the new additions and changes to be introduced via this new update, players have been restless in finding out more.

Before they can find out about the detailed patch notes of the Tuners update, users can look at the following major features that it has in store.

Three major highlights of the Tuners update

Los Santos Car Meet

The Tuners update will come with a meeting place where players can gather to show off their cars and draw up a contract for exciting missions. They can head to the underground garage located in the Cypress Flats in GTA Online.

Gamers can also get themselves enrolled in a membership where they can unlock various benefits at different levels. The new Test Track will allow them to participate in races without police or pedestrians standing in their way.

New vehicles

NEWS: Grand Theft Auto Online's HUGE underground car culture update Los Santos Tuners launches next week including:



🏎️ 10+ New Cars

⭐ Reputation Progression Path

🏁 Street and Pursuit Races

⛽ Car Meet Social Space

🔥 AND MORE 🔥



Full Details ▶️ https://t.co/OEs2w2R1g2 pic.twitter.com/EW1nL4B9B2 — The Nobeds 🔥 (@TheNobeds) July 16, 2021

There are 17 cars that the Tuners update will bring in. Rockstar will release 10 of them as soon as the update is rolled out.

Players who have the Expanded and Enhanced edition will get access to exclusive customization options for their rides.

New races

There are primarily two types of races being introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update. These are:

Test Track races

Head-to-Head: Speed and accuracy play an essential role in this race.

Speed and accuracy play an essential role in this race. Scramble: This race allows four players to race and cross 20 checkpoints.

This race allows four players to race and cross 20 checkpoints. Time Trials: Players will have to complete a race on the Test Track within a given period.

Map races

Street Race Series: These are normal street races that players can engage in.

These are normal street races that players can engage in. Pursuit Series: As the name suggests, in this race, players will be chased by cops.

As the name suggests, in this race, players will be chased by cops. Sprint: The race will commence from the Los Santos Car Meet, where players can challenge up to three others in Freemode.

Expected release time of Tuners update

Here's the release timezone map for the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update coming in less than 24 hours based on previous update rollouts!



Hope it helps! pic.twitter.com/xCdZJzPqgo — Ben (@videotech_) July 19, 2021

Rockstar has officially announced that the Tuners update will arrive on July 20th, i.e., today, but they have not unveiled the exact time of arrival. As per the release of previous major updates, the Los Santos Tuners update can be expected to be released between 4 AM to 5 AM EST (i.e., 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM IST).

