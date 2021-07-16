5 best co-op games like GTA 5 Online for PC

GTA 5 is one of the very few video games that has an online version called GTA 5 Online/GTA Online. Players can connect with their friends on the online version to complete missions, roam the open-world and get engaged in a wide range of side activities.

GTA 5 Online is one of the most celebrated co-op games of all time. Players who are in search of more PC games with co-op gameplay like GTA 5 Online have come to the right place.

PC co-op games like GTA 5 Online

These are five of the best co-op games like GTA 5 Online for PC:

1. Red Dead Online

This title is also a creation of Rockstar Games, like GTA 5 Online. Even if the two backdrops are hugely different, the open-world maps of the games have a diverse range of activities that players can take part in.

Inspired by western movies, Red Dead Online has quite a few exciting missions that players can enjoy with their friends. The game has high-end requirements, so a good PC is needed to run the game smoothly.

2. A Way Out

A Way Out is a third-person action-adventure game like GTA 5 Online. The spilt screen co-operative multiplayer allows two players to connect and enjoy the title together.

The storyline of the game is thrilling and, players must certainly try out this underrated gem. Gamers can also take part in the mini-games offered by A Way Out.

3. Saints Row IV

This game is an action-adventure title that has numerous main-story missions and side missions that players can enjoy, like they do in GTA 5 Online. Saints Row IV also has supernatural elements in its gameplay.

The game has exciting character customization options and gives players the opportunity to explore the fictional open-world of Steelport. This title has a two-player co-op mode that gamers can enjoy.

4. Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 is another massive open-world game like GTA 5 Online. Players must remember that communication is a key ingredient that will allow them to move ahead in the game.

The game is appreciated for its stunning graphics and immersive soundtrack. Once players leave the Dutch’s island, they can play with their friends in the co-op mode.

5. Payday 2

The exciting missions of Payday 2 are a lot like the missions of GTA 5 Online. There are quite a few mechanics in this title that will remind players of the Rockstar Games classic.

Players can connect with their friends online and take part in crazy heists to build their criminal empire. Strategy plays an important role when it comes to successful completion of the heists.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod