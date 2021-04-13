Outriders is a third-person shooter game which lets players choose from four different classes: Trickster, Pyromancer, Technomancer, and Devastator. The title also has exciting role-playing elements that players enjoy.

Apart from Microsoft Windows, Outriders is also available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia. Players who are into Outriders can check out similar PC games given below.

5 best PC games like Outriders

These are five of the best games like Outriders for PCs:

1. Apex Legends

Image via ArtStation

Apex Legends is a first-person, Battle Royale game where 20 squads consisting of 3 players descend on a battlefield to fight for their survival. The game offers cool weapons and is set in the future.

Players can pick a character from the pool of characters all of whom have their special abilities. So far, the title offers 16 playable characters that players can choose from.

Like Outriders, this title also has four different classes of players. Even though these classes, Support, Recon, Offensive, and Defensive, are different, they do share some similarities.

Download it from here.

2. Fortnite

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Fortnite is mainly famous for its Battle Royale mode, which features exciting matches. Fortnite has two other modes: Fortnite: Save the World and Fortnite Creative.

The core theme of this title is survival. Fortnite is all about shooting enemies and dodging bullets of enemies, which might remind players of Outriders.

Players can pick a character from the range of characters offered by the title. Various character skins and accessories are offered by the title, which players have fun using.

Download it from here.

3. Destiny 2

Image via WallpaperAccess

This game is also a shooter game which has role-playing elements in its gameplay, like Outriders. There are two main game types in the title, Player vs Environment (PvE), and Player vs Player (PvP).

There are three-character classes that players can belong to. Each of these classes has its speciality and own unique abilities which influences the characters.

The game has an interesting storyline and is considered an improvement on its predecessor by many critics. The game is also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PlayStation 5.

Download it from here.

4. Mass Effect: Andromeda

Image via HDQwalls

With its backdrop as the Andromeda galaxy, this title will thrill sci-fi lovers who are into gaming. Players can enjoy good combat sequences in this action-packed title.

Players have the choice of customizing their own character, using the skill sets offered by the title. Mass Effect: Andromeda six classes, each of which has its own unique skill.

Since it is a role-playing title in a third-person perspective, players will find certain similarities between Outriders and this game. This game is appreciated for its larger-than-life graphics.

Download it from here.

5. Borderlands 3

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This shooter game has to be played from a first-person perspective. The touch of humor in the gameplay helps in diffusing tense situations, and makes the title even more enjoyable.

The main objective is to stop cult-leading evil twins from destroying the universe. The title has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to end their enemies.

Like Outriders, players can enjoy this game alone or with their friends. The game gives players the option to form squads consisting of 4 people.

Download it from here.

