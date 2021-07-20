When is GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update expected to roll out today?

GTA Online players cannot wait for the release of the highly anticipated Los Santos Tuners update. Just a few more hours, and they will be able to enjoy the thrilling features and exciting vehicles that the Summer Update 2021 is introducing.

While many players are already aware that the Los Santos Tuners update will be released today, others are unaware of the exact time. The latter can continue reading to get a better idea.

Also read: 5 best co-op games like GTA 5 Online for PC

Expected release time of GTA Online’s Los Santos Tuners update

Los Santos: Tuners update is just less than 24 hours away from releasing. Here's a timezone map for the release times based on previous updates! pic.twitter.com/GpJ6XJ8YLK — GTA News 😷 RockstarINTEL.com (@GTAonlineNews) July 19, 2021

The Los Santos Tuners update is all set to be released today, on July 20th. Rockstar Games has not announced the exact time for the release of the summer update.

As per the trends of the previous updates, fans can expect the upcoming update to be rolled out around 4 AM to 5 AM EST (i.e., 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM IST). By 5:30 AM EST (3 PM IST), players can hope to fully access the new features that the Los Santos Tuners update is bringing.

Also read: GTA 5 APK + OBB files online are fake and can hamper user privacy

Los Santos Tuners update features

Some features to be introduced in the new update are given below:

Players can access a new social space called LS Car Meet, where they can flaunt their cars, engage in races, and even seal the deal for exciting missions.

The Los Santos Tuners update is bringing in two main races, Street Race Series and Pursuit Series.

A new test track is being unveiled that will allow gamers to race to their heart’s content as there will be no pedestrian or police interference. From time trail races to checkpoint races, they can have a fun time with their opponents or choose to ride alone in the Solo Test Track.

The Los Santos Tuners update is introducing 17 exciting cars to the GTA Online world. Ten of them will be accessible today.

Users can complete various challenges assigned to them and stand a chance to win cool cars.

Also read: Top five drift cars in GTA Online

Edited by Ravi Iyer