Choose the best drift car in GTA Online. Image: Daily Star.

GTA Online is well known for the range of vehicles it offers to the players. If you are tired of all the killing and stealing, you can indulge in cars. While some cars are known for their sleek look, some have amazing speed. If you are a fan of drifting cars, here are some of the cars that you can choose from.

Bravado Banshee 900R

Banshee 900R. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

You can drive this supercar whenever you're in a mood to drift. With a sleek look and high acceleration, it has got an awesome hand brake slide. Banshee 900R also has a marvellous single gear ability and can handle damage pretty well. However, you have to be careful with this car to ensure that it does not spin out of control while you over-steer it at tight corners. Keep a steady speed throughout and drift with style and confidence.

Annis Apocalypse ZR380

Apocalypse ZR380. Image: YouTube.

This sports car was introduced in the Arena War update and has a high speed and momentum. It cannot run on normal tracks which might be upsetting, but you can drift with this car on Arena War tracks.

Benefactor Schwartzer

Schwartzer. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

You can get this car for free on the streets of GTA Online, but it is difficult to locate. This car is beginner-friendly, so if you are new to drifting, then Schwartzer will be very suitable for you. The only downside to this car is that it is very sluggish. It can drift smoothly around tight corners without the risk of spinning out of control.

Dewbauchee Rapid GT

Rapid GT. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

This is another sports car which is one of the favourites among GTA Online players. Rapid GT car gives a proper angle and significant boost to you while drifting. It won't cause problems even if you're driving it fast.

Karin Futo

Futo. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

This car is perfect for GTA Online players who are new to drifting. It is highly recommended for beginners as it teaches them momentum and patience. Even though it does not have a high speed like supercars, it is very compatible for drifting. It has responsive braking but should be avoided on wet tracks as it is very likely to slip and spin out of control.