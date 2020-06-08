Top five drift cars in GTA Online
- Let's take a look at some of the best cars for drifting in GTA Online.
- Here are the five best cars that you can choose for drifting.
GTA Online is well known for the range of vehicles it offers to the players. If you are tired of all the killing and stealing, you can indulge in cars. While some cars are known for their sleek look, some have amazing speed. If you are a fan of drifting cars, here are some of the cars that you can choose from.
Best drift cars in GTA Online
Bravado Banshee 900R
You can drive this supercar whenever you're in a mood to drift. With a sleek look and high acceleration, it has got an awesome hand brake slide. Banshee 900R also has a marvellous single gear ability and can handle damage pretty well. However, you have to be careful with this car to ensure that it does not spin out of control while you over-steer it at tight corners. Keep a steady speed throughout and drift with style and confidence.
Annis Apocalypse ZR380
This sports car was introduced in the Arena War update and has a high speed and momentum. It cannot run on normal tracks which might be upsetting, but you can drift with this car on Arena War tracks.
Benefactor Schwartzer
You can get this car for free on the streets of GTA Online, but it is difficult to locate. This car is beginner-friendly, so if you are new to drifting, then Schwartzer will be very suitable for you. The only downside to this car is that it is very sluggish. It can drift smoothly around tight corners without the risk of spinning out of control.
Dewbauchee Rapid GT
This is another sports car which is one of the favourites among GTA Online players. Rapid GT car gives a proper angle and significant boost to you while drifting. It won't cause problems even if you're driving it fast.
Karin Futo
This car is perfect for GTA Online players who are new to drifting. It is highly recommended for beginners as it teaches them momentum and patience. Even though it does not have a high speed like supercars, it is very compatible for drifting. It has responsive braking but should be avoided on wet tracks as it is very likely to slip and spin out of control.Published 08 Jun 2020, 12:14 IST