List of new vehicles being added to GTA Online in Los Santos Tuners Summer update 2021

GTA Online is all set to get the Los Santos Tuners update on July 20th. As its title suggests, the update will bring all new tuners alongside an underground car meet and tuner-based races and missions.

GTA Online currently has 695 vehicles, and the Los Santos Tuners update will add up to 17 cars, bringing the total to 712. The game is quite popular among car enthusiasts for its vast selection of vehicles and their customization options.

The new update pays homage to the underground import tuner scene of the 90s and is sure to attract more tuner fans to GTA Online. This article lists all the new vehicles that are part of this update.

All GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update vehicles

Ten of these vehicles will be introduced to GTA Online on July 20th, along with the update's release. Here's a list of them all:

1) Karin Calico GTF

The Karin Calico GTF (Image via Rockstar Games)

Judging by the name resemblance and the rear design, this car appears to be based on the Toyota Celica GT4, a renowned rally car.

2) Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tuner fans have been waiting for a long time to get the Toyota AE86 in GTA Online, and Rockstar has finally added the car to the game. Previously, they only had access to the Corolla Levin variant (Karin Futo), which is still one of the best drift cars in the game. With the Sprinter Trueno finally being added to the game, drift fans are sure to be satisfied.

3) Annis Euros

The Annis Euros (Image via Rockstar Games)

A Tuner making a return from GTA San Andreas, the Annis Euros in GTA Online resembles a Nissan 370z. The car can also be seen on the cover art for the Los Santos Tuners update.

4) Annis ZR350

The Annis ZR350 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another tuner making a comeback from GTA San Andreas, the Annis ZR350 in GTA Online, also resembles a Mazda RX-7 (FD3S), much like its previous iteration.

5) Annis Remus

The Annis Remus (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Annis Remus seems to be based on the Nissan Silvia S13, a famous tuner especially renowned for its drifting capabilities.

6) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Toyota Supra Mk4 served as the inspiration for the original Jester in GTA San Andreas. Because most Dinka vehicles resemble real-life Honda models, the Jester in GTA Online was modeled on the Acura NSX 2nd generation.

The Jester Classic was subsequently added, which resembled the Mk4 Supra just like the 3D Universe version. The new Jester RR, which arrives with the latest update, appears to be inspired by the latest Supra Mk5.

7) Dinka RT3000

The Dinka RT3000 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The design inspiration for the RT3000 is a dead giveaway: the Honda S2000. Even the names are similar.

8) Obey Tailgater S

The Obey Tailgater S (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Obey brand in the HD Universe usually resembles German manufacturers Audi. The regular Tailgater in GTA Online is based on the Audi A6, while the new Tailgater S looks similar to the Audi RS3.

9) Vapid Dominator GTT

The Vapid Dominator GTT (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the two muscle cars revealed in the Tuners update, the Dominator GTT seems to be based on the 1969 Ford Mustang.

10) Vulcar Warrener HKR

The Vulcar Warrener HKR (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is a car that can appease both tuner and muscle car enthusiasts. Instead of the usual American muscle, the Warrener HKR is the pickup truck variant of the Datsun Sunny 1974, a classic example of Japanese muscle.

Others to be added later

Apart from these ten cars, there will be seven more vehicles added later to GTA Online, including:

Vapid Dominator RTX (Ford Mustang 1999)

Pfister Comet 812 (Porsche 718 Cayman)

Pfister Comet RTT2 (Porsche GT3 RS)

Übermacht Sentinel R (BMW M2 Competition)

Emperor B96 (Toyota GT86/Subaru BRZ)

Two new variants of existing bikes are also coming:

PCJ 600

Nightblade

Edited by Ravi Iyer