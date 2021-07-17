GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update 2021: All you need to know

The much-anticipated summer update for GTA Online is almost here. On July 20th, Rockstar Games will release the Los Santos Tuners update.

As the title suggests, this update will bring a slew of new tuners to the game, as well as races and missions based around them. Players have been demanding a car meet feature in GTA Online, and the developer has listened to them.

The LS Car Meet is a significant aspect of this update, and there will be plenty of activities surrounding it. While last year's summer update was somewhat lackluster, this year's Tuners update is shaping up to be an interesting one.

GTA Online has long been a well-liked game for car enthusiasts, and this update has solidified this claim.

GTA Online 2021 update: Everything about Los Santos Tuners

The underground tuner scene in GTA Online is now getting official recognition with the Los Santos Tuners update. Rockstar has promised several action-packed, Tuner-based missions and races, and several tuners have already been unveiled.

LS Car Meet

LS Car Meet in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The LS Car Meet will be a prominent meeting place where players can gather with other car enthusiasts to compete or show off their vehicles. They can also locate characters that provide Tuner-based missions for some quick cash.

While the precise site of the car meet hasn't been revealed owing to its underground nature, there are a few hints to help gamers find it in GTA Online. The garage will be housed in a run-down, graffiti-covered warehouse in Cypress Flats, and a makeshift finish line will be noticeable on the street outside.

Thankfully, it will have a "good vibes only" policy, which means that weaponized vehicles will not be permitted within. This makes the area inaccessible to griefers, who could previously just carpet bomb a car meet.

The LS Car Meet will include a new membership option with different benefits unlocked at each level. The Test Track is a unique new feature that allows players to drive around on a track without pedestrians and authorities getting in the way. They also get to enjoy the Test Rides on this track.

Members can access the rotating Prize Ride Challenges to win a Prize Ride. They will also have access to new stores like the Merch Shop, Tattoo Shop, and Modding Area.

Higher-level members will have the ability to initiate Private Takeovers, allowing them to customize the Car Meet space in GTA Online.

New races

As expected, there will be plenty of races in this update (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Los Santos Tuners update brings several new races, as is expected of such an update for GTA Online. These are primarily of two types, the first taking place inside the Test Track while the other occurs around the map.

Test Track races

Head-to-Head: A short-format race involving speed and accuracy.

A short-format race involving speed and accuracy. Scramble: Up to four players race to collect 20 checkpoints.

Up to four players race to collect 20 checkpoints. Time Trials: Players can set their own personal records around the Test Track.

Map races

Street Race Series: Street races around Los Santos.

Street races around Los Santos. Pursuit Series: Larger, open-ended tracks with cops on the players' tails.

Larger, open-ended tracks with cops on the players' tails. Sprint: A point-to-point challenge with up to 3 players in Freemode starting from the LS Car Meet.

Reputation

A new type of currency? (Image via Rockstar Games)

Reputation is going to be a valuable commodity in the underground tuner scene. It can be earned from races, daily log-in bonuses, setting records on the Test Track, or just being in the car meets.

Earning Reputation will grant a player multiple bonuses like new clothing and car customization options, race modes, trade prices, and even private car meets.

New vehicles

A whole range of new vehicles are incoming (Image via Rockstar Games)

The most obvious addition to this update is a wide range of new vehicles in GTA Online. A total of 17 cars will be added, out of which ten will get released on launch. The list primarily includes imported tuners but also a few American muscles.

The Expanded and Enhanced edition will get exclusive vehicle customization options upon launch.

Other information

Rockstar will reveal more details regarding the update in the upcoming days, hinting at new Contract Missions from a familiar character. Players will get special rewards by playing GTA Online right now, which mainly involves some minor clothing.

Edited by Ravi Iyer