Rockstar scraps more GTA 5 mods amidst GTA Online expansion rumors

Following a trend that more or less has become a pattern, Rockstar Games quashed a few more GTA 5 mods, fueling rumors that an expansion of GTA online is on the horizon.

Even after 8 years of its existence, GTA 5 is still going strong thanks to its extravagant online world. So much so that GTA 5 bypassed League of Legends and Just Chatting just a couple of months back to become the most-watched category on Twitch.

Naturally, the NoPixel GTA RP and other similar servers have had a major role to play in this venture.

Be that as it may, apart from hoping that Rockstar Games announces GTA 6 sooner rather than later, fans have been wondering whether the devs are working on an expansion to the current map in GTA online.

Cayo Perico Heist added fuel to the fire, as it allowed players to travel to a new location to try and grab millions of dollars. While this was a welcome change, fans want a more permanent solution - one which allows them to travel to newer locations whenever they want.

The devs made yet another interesting move by removing popular map mods, removing remastered versions of both Vice City and San Andreas.

Devs remove more popular GTA 5 map mods

Devs have removed more popular GTA 5 map mods, which has sparked yet another fire.

Popular Rockstar insider TezFun revealed that two more versions of Vice City and Liberty City, along with a San Fierro add-on, had been removed by the developers.

Ardent followers of the franchise pointed out that the devs have a notorious reason behind this removal. When the new gen consoles were announced, Rockstar Games revealed that an enhanced and expanded version of the GTA 5 was in the works.

Update: More map mods have been targeted.

GTAV: Bullworth

Vice V

GTAV: Liberty City (Portland)

V: Vice City

GTA SA for FiveReborn or MultiFive

GTA III in GTA 5 BETA

San Fierro DLC https://t.co/06nV6PXJ7G — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 14, 2021

Unsurprisingly, these changes will also trickle down to the GTA online version, as suggested by the fans.

GTA5 Expanded & Enhanced should have North Yankton & Bringing Back San Fierro, Las Ventura's, Red, Flint & Bone Counties with Large Landmass that has Farmland,Mountains, Backwoods,Lakes,Creeks Dirt & Country Roads outside of each city then it would be Worth Buying Again — David Johnson (@DoxieHuskyFan) July 14, 2021

If they taken those down most likely we seeing them in the expanded and enhanced of gta v on ps5 and XSX/S — Alex Cardinal (@AlexCardinal21) July 14, 2021

On the flip side, some suggest that the aforementioned piece of news is rather circumstantial considering Rockstar Games and Take-Two are just defending their IP by removing the map mods.

Rockstar Games, however, has kept everything under wraps for now. It remains to be seen what side of the coin turns out to be beneficial for GTA players.

