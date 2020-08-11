GTA Community reacts to Los Santos Summer Special update

GTA Online's Los Santos Summer Special Update is now live, and the GTA community can now breathe a little easier and let go of the keyboard rage, for a while at least.

The community has been extremely vocal about Rockstar Games' lack of support for GTA Online. While it is true that the Weekly Update changes things up every week, it adds very little in the way of new content.

With news of Rockstar Games planning another update after the Los Santos Summer Special, fans are expecting the studio to show up with big guns come winter.

The Los Santos Summer Special update has garnered all sorts of reactions from the community: ranging from positive to plain frustration.

Here is a little glimpse into what the community has to say about GTA Online's latest update.

Community reactions to GTA Online's Los Santos Summer Special

It didn't take long for F1 memes to make their way into GTA Online after the introduction of Open Wheel cars. This particularly well-done Mercedes livery on the BR8 pokes fun at the current champion's persistent woes with tyre issues.

Since Hamilton memes will make their way onto GTA Online Twitter soon, it is only a matter of time before someone turns up with a livery that says "get in there, Lewis!" or "Valtteri, it's James".

You can return personal vehicles to storage without registering MC! Rockstar being very clever this time! #GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/w2K3Fk0Oeg — MVPNRS #StayAlert (@mvpnrs) August 11, 2020

A lot of players are also appreciating some much-needed changes to the game that improve the GTA Online experience:

A lot of fans got hit with some deeply nostalgic moments courtesy of the Penumbra FF, that can be modified to look like Paul Walker's Eclipse from the Fast and Furious franchise.

#GTAOnline how the FUCK is the BF club so fucking pricy



Like



Who the hell would pay 1.2 mil pic.twitter.com/b5j4LHA8Jd — Burr Boi (@boi_burr) August 11, 2020

In the midst of all the positivity, some had pretty choice words to say regarding the pricing of some of the new vehicles, particularly the BF Club, whose appearance does not justify its hefty price tag.