The brand new GTA Online update is known as Los Santos Tuners: What you should know

July 20th, 2021, is the date for Los Santos Tuners, GTA Online's newest update that car enthusiasts will love.

The main draw of the Los Santos Tuners update is that its focuses on the underground tuner scene in Los Santos. As the name and artwork might imply, there is going to be a focus on new vehicles and vehicle-related missions.

The LS Car Meet is an important event GTA Online players should keep an eye out for, and Rockstar Games has released some info about it.

The game usually has two major updates a year, and the Los Santos Tuner update is shaping up to be a good one. While not everything is known about it, Rockstar has detailed several critical new features that should excite GTA Online players.

Los Santos Tuners: GTA Online's newest update

GTA Online players have been waiting a long time for a new major content update, and it's arriving next week. There will be ten new cars added in the Los Santos Tuner update, with some already revealed by Rockstar, as seen below.

Seven more new cars should be added over the summer, according to the developer.

New vehicles

The Karin Calico GTF (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Karin Calico GTF is the first new vehicle shown on Rockstar's official website, with the picture above showing off its backside. Like many other vehicles in this new GTA Online update, this car dons a pretty swanky spoiler.

The Karin Futo GTF (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Karin Futo GTF dons quite the colorful livery.

The Annis Euros (Image via Rockstar Games)

An old vehicle from GTA San Andreas is making its return, and it's more colorful than before.

The Vapid Dominator GTF (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's Dominator is getting a cooler counterpart in the form of the Dominator GTF.

The Annis ZR350 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another GTA San Andreas vehicle is scheduled to return: the ZR350.

The Dinka RT3000 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not all vehicles in this update are returning vehicles. The Dinka RT3000 is a brand new vehicle in the GTA series, debuting in GTA Online in this update.

The Vulkar Warrener HKR (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vulkar Warrener HKR is yet another example of a brand new vehicle in GTA Online.

The Obey Tailgater S (Image via Rockstar Games)

Of course, some vehicles are also more stylish variants of pre-existing ones found in GTA Online. The Obey Tailgater S is a much more elegant car compared to the Tailgater.

Dinka Jester RR (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Dinka Jester RR continues several trends that these new vehicles have (such as colorful paint jobs and a large spoiler in the back).

The Annis Remus (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final vehicle with an official name shown off in Rockstar's official update for Los Santos Tuners is the Annis Remus. Like the other cars, this beast seems stylish and appropriate for the new races.

The LS Car Meet

The LS Car Meet will be a great place to show off a player's sweet rides (Image via Rockstar Games)

The LS Car Meet will take place on the edge of Cypress Flats in some warehouse with graffiti. The main draw to this meeting is allowing the Los Santos inhabitants to show off their sweet rides and participate in some new races.

There will be a new membership feature involving the LS Car Meet, including several levels of membership. One cool new aspect is the test track designed to help players mess around with their vehicles as they show off their driving skills.

Prize Ride Challenges will rotate and allow gamers to win a Prize Ride. They will also have access to some new shops (Merch Shop, Tattoo Shop, and Modding Area). It should be noted that high-level members can also create Private Takeovers.

Reputation

Some NPCs tuning up their rides (Image via Rockstar Games)

Reputation is a new "currency" GTA Online players should keep in mind. They can increase their Reputation by doing races (earning more if they win, of course) and collecting daily log-in bonuses, testing out the Test Track, and being present in the LS Car Meet.

The higher a player's Reputation, the more rewards they can access. Trade prices and cool-looking customization options are prime examples of some stuff players will earn through the Reputation system.

New Races

The new races are going to be interesting (Image via GTA Wiki)

Racing aficionados have something new to look forward to. Some of these activities will be tied to the Test Track, but there are also two other types of races known as the Street Race Series and Pursuit Series.

The former category is, as the name implies: it's a street race. The latter type is similar, except with fewer checkpoints to allow players more freedom in their racing experience.

Select vehicle upgrades

These next-gen consoles are going to have some exclusive updates for GTA Online in the future (Image via VG247)

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online will have some select vehicles become upgradable. These upgrades will include speed improvements and other unknown features, which Rockstar will disclose later on.

New GTA Online update release date

The Anni Remus, as seen from a different angle (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned already, Rockstar has confirmed that the Los Santos Tuner update will launch on July 20th, 2021. All of this official info was shared on July 15th, 2021, and the publisher will share more details as the update comes closer to its launch.

Edited by Ravi Iyer