How likely is Rockstar Games to confirm GTA 6's development in 2021?

Fans are eagerly awaiting any news surrounding GTA 6, hoping that Rockstar Games announces or confirms that GTA 6 is in development in 2021.

Any story involving Rockstar Games' likelihood to announce or confirm a major game like GTA 6 is often conjecture. As a result, fans shouldn't hold these words as gospel. However, analysts can look at past GTA titles to better understand if GTA 6 will have any announcements in 2021 or if fans should swallow their pride and wait longer.

As of right now, there is no official confirmation regarding GTA 6's release date. Just as there is no tale involving its release date, there is no official story regarding official announcements and confirmations. However, there have been numerous leaks involving GTA 6. This article is based on those pieces of information.

Will Rockstar Games announce or confirm GTA 6 in 2021?

There is no immediate evidence suggesting that GTA 6 will be announced in 2021. However, an announcement is arguably more likely to occur, as several reasons support the notion for some confirmation involving GTA 6.

GTA 6 was supposedly in development in 2012

It's been nearly ten years since GTA 6 was in development. If people like Chris Liberty are believed, the game has been in development since before 2014. That's a long time for a game without any official trailer. Other major studios like Nintendo tend to showcase games years before it's released, so it shouldn't be surprising if GTA 6 were near completion.

Project Americas, a codename often referring to GTA 6, was leaked in the production line since 2015. Assuming 2015 was the start of major development, it is likely that GTA 6 should be announced soon.

GTA 5's lifecycle

GTA 5 is the most recent main game in the series. Comparing this to the eventual release of GTA 6 is logical. When one looks at GTA 5's lifecycle, they should notice that some things align with the GTA 6 leaks. GTA 5 was officially in development by April 2008, announced on October 25, 2011, and was eventually released on September 17, 2013.

If fans assume GTA 6 has been in development since 2015, then it would've taken noticeably longer for an announcement to be made. If GTA 5 took three years for an announcement, it would seem that GTA 6 would be a bigger game by comparison.

2023 release date?

Some leaks suggest that GTA 6 might be released in 2023, while other leaks place it to be released around 2024. Assuming these leaks are true, then one has to compare it to the GTA 5 lifecycle. While the main development for GTA 6 might take longer than it did for GTA 5, the period between its announcement and its release doesn't have to be as long.

GTA 5 was released two years after its announcement. Two years after 2021 is 2023. Ergo, announcing something in 2021 seems likely as everything would line up nicely. Even something as simple as a two-minute trailer would be enough to satisfy crazed fans eagerly awaiting any confirmation on GTA 6 in 2021.