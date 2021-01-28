5 most popular GTA 6 rumors on the internet in 2021

The internet is full of insightful (and sometimes equally terrible) rumors for GTA 6 in 2021.

Everybody remembers the first rumor they heard for a game they love. It could be something as absurd as finding Mew under a truck in Pokemon Red & Blue, or it could've been a rumor grounded in reality, such as E.T. cartridges being dumped in a desert. On a similar note, only time will tell if these five popular GTA 6 rumors are true or not.

There aren't many factual details on GTA 6 as of 2021. As a result, there is no immediate proof for these 2021 rumors. Still, it's a fascinating subject for impatient fans eagerly awaiting any GTA 6 news in 2021.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.

Top 5 popular GTA 6 rumors in 2021

#5 - GTA 6 will have full VR support

Image via VRScout

Video Games Deluxe (the developers of L.A. Noire: The VR Files) spoke about working on an AAA-title supporting virtual reality in a LinkedIn post.

While this rumor isn't exciting on its own, it's the fact that they're collaborating with Rockstar that excites fans. Could it be GTA 6 VR support? Some fans even believe that it's a spin-off of some kind, but the idea of VR still excites some fans in 2021.

#4 - GTA 6 will come out in 2024

Image via Jeff Cohen

GTA 6 releasing in 2024 frightens some players, especially as they're hoping for the game to come around in 2021. However, there are some important details supporting this rumor.

Take-Two Interactive Software releases business details from time to time, and it's the marketing strategy for their future expenditures that is fascinating for some players. In the picture above, F23 represents 2023, and F24 represents 2024.

More specifically, the May 2019 report included a sharp increase in marketing in 2023. However, the May 2020 report changed it to 2024. For something like that to happen, there would have to be a delay in something important for Take-Two.

As they're the parent company for Rockstar, the popular rumor is that GTA 6 will release around that time. As GTA 6 is one of the most hyped games in recent years, it would be the most likely candidate for a gaming company to invest heavily into.

#3 - What the GTA 6 map looks like

Its been rumored that the gta 6 map may have been leaked in 2018 but went unnoticeable, on the GTAforums a user pointed out good points as to how it may be real.#GTA6 #GTAVI https://t.co/q9K7eUJCfF pic.twitter.com/qcPdzDtQns — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) October 13, 2020

This rumor actually predates 2021 by a few fair years. Some people believe it was released in 2018, yet its popularity as the de facto map leak seems unrivaled. Whether or not this ties into Project Americas is uncertain, but it does look fairly convincing for a lot of players.

The 1985 caption seems to tie into the 80s aesthetic Vice City is known for, so this rumor does tie-in nicely with other rumors that several other leakers have "confirmed" in 2021.

It is important to note that this leak doesn't necessarily confirm or disconfirm the other leaks. Rather, it's a good supporting leak that lends credence to the other popular ones leakers often refer to. If this map rumor is disconfirmed, it doesn't necessarily change the idea of Project Americas.

#2 - GTA 6 will have a female protagonist

Image via Newsfounded.com

Strangely, the GTA series is yet to have a female protagonist. Although one can consider the GTA Online protagonist to be a woman, there is still yet to be one female protagonist for an offline GTA game. Surprisingly, multiple leakers in 2021 still support the theory that there will be a female protagonist in GTA 6.

Small YouTube personality, LegacyKillaHD, seems adamant that there will be a female protagonist based on his conversations with an insider. Other leakers such as Tom Henderson also support the notion, so this popular rumor seems to be one of the more likely ones to happen.

Unfortunately, there aren't any (universally-agreed upon) details about the female protagonist's personality, appearance, and story. As far as whether or not there will be multiple protagonists is yet to be seen.

#1 - GTA 6 will take place in Vice City & a South American location

Image via EssentiallySports

It's no secret that there are plenty of fans who are longing for a return to Vice City. The location hasn't been seen in over a decade, and it has yet to be seen in an HD game.

Considering GTA titles tend to recycle the same old locations over and over again, there is a good chance that GTA 6 will take place in Vice City (with a rumor known as Project Americas supporting the notion in 2021).

Prominent rumormongers in 2021 have even brought up how GTA 6 can take place between two locations. Vice City would be one location, as it would be familiar to older audiences; the unnamed South American location will be located near Vice City.

What really helps this rumor is that scouting teams have been sighted in Miami, particularly surveying interior locations. Take-Two (parent company of Rockstar) released a document discussing this matter, while LeahIDMB also spoke about it in an interview. Considering fans know that Vice City is based in Miami, this could be terrific news for some players in 2021.