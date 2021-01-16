GTA 6 female protagonist rumours lead to users leaving sexist remarks on Twitter

The rumor mill for GTA 6 has been abuzz for a while, and the latest rumor to hit the internet was that GTA 6 might feature a female protagonist. This is a breath of fresh air for the franchise, and many people are looking forward to seeing GTA 6 with a female lead.

However, some Twitter users are making misogynistic and sexist remarks on Twitter in response. While toxicity in the gaming world isn't new, the hate being spewed in response to the rumor is completely uncalled for and downright wrong.

GTA 6 female protagonist rumors bring out sexist remarks from Twitter users

Lol this is why I’m glad I don’t report gaming news anymore https://t.co/Glu90EkgPn — Meg Turney (@megturney) January 15, 2021

When the rumor of GTA 6 having a female protagonist hit the internet, many Twitter users began spamming sexist remarks on HYPEBEAST's Twitter post.

'GTA VI" is reportedly introducing the franchise’s very first female protagonist.

Photo: Rockstar Games



Learn more: https://t.co/pzWYVNQhH5 pic.twitter.com/hLPXuH4hxp — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) January 12, 2021

The male gaming community has always been known to be a less than welcoming place for female gamers, and they aren't doing their image any favors by posting sexist and toxic responses to the rumors such as. Here are examples of a few such gamers on Twitter:

As long as she doesn't have some super husky voice that isn't feminine sounding at all. — Silent Recon 2 (@silent_recon) January 13, 2021

A mission having us doing house chores? No thanks — CLOUT CO13A1N (@AndrewJvckson) January 12, 2021

Almost all the player base is male, we don’t want to play as a woman — Klaus Critchley (@klauscritchle) January 13, 2021

While the chauvinists were spewing their misinformed and downright sexist remarks, the rest of the community did their best to call the toxic users out on their behavior.

Most people don’t care. If the character is good then what’s the problem? — McBama (@TangoMcBama) January 13, 2021

Women protagonists have led to some of the greatest video game franchises of all time: Mass Effect, Tomb Raider, Metroid, Horizon Zero Dawn, and many others. Downplaying the possibility of a female lead in GTA 6 makes no sense.

I guess this guy doesn't play TLOU or Tomb Raider, sucks for him. Ive played a female Night Elf in World of Warcraft for 16 years now. Bring on the woman protagonist! pic.twitter.com/iwFSlpip42 — James Lane🧢 (@theangrytacoz) January 15, 2021

Wow! Wtf is wrong with people? Who cares! As long as the story is good, I'm in. — Luis Espinal (@loudogg33) January 15, 2021

Lmao these dudes have serious issues with there masculinity I almost always like 99% of the time use female characters when ever I’m given the choice — Ragde Wyatt (@Ldrahl) January 15, 2021

It comes as no surprise that women who play video games prefer not to speak or interact in voice chats as they are subjected to unnecessary comments and harassment.

Misogyny has been the biggest barrier to women getting into video games, and it's high time the gaming community does something to make it a better place for everyone. The GTA franchise will be better for a female protagonist.

