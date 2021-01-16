GTA 6 female protagonist rumours lead to users leaving sexist remarks on Twitter

The rumor mill for GTA 6 has been abuzz for a while, and the latest rumor to hit the internet was that GTA 6 might feature a female protagonist. This is a breath of fresh air for the franchise, and many people are looking forward to seeing GTA 6 with a female lead.
However, some Twitter users are making misogynistic and sexist remarks on Twitter in response. While toxicity in the gaming world isn't new, the hate being spewed in response to the rumor is completely uncalled for and downright wrong.
GTA 6 female protagonist rumors bring out sexist remarks from Twitter users
When the rumor of GTA 6 having a female protagonist hit the internet, many Twitter users began spamming sexist remarks on HYPEBEAST's Twitter post.
The male gaming community has always been known to be a less than welcoming place for female gamers, and they aren't doing their image any favors by posting sexist and toxic responses to the rumors such as. Here are examples of a few such gamers on Twitter:
While the chauvinists were spewing their misinformed and downright sexist remarks, the rest of the community did their best to call the toxic users out on their behavior.
Women protagonists have led to some of the greatest video game franchises of all time: Mass Effect, Tomb Raider, Metroid, Horizon Zero Dawn, and many others. Downplaying the possibility of a female lead in GTA 6 makes no sense.
It comes as no surprise that women who play video games prefer not to speak or interact in voice chats as they are subjected to unnecessary comments and harassment.
Misogyny has been the biggest barrier to women getting into video games, and it's high time the gaming community does something to make it a better place for everyone. The GTA franchise will be better for a female protagonist.
Published 16 Jan 2021, 00:31 IST