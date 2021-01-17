5 reasons why Vice City should be the clear choice for Rockstar as GTA 6's primary location

Some fans love Vice City. It's no surprise that they want it to be the primary location in GTA 6.

GTA 6 may seem like a vintage game now these with all of the current attention going to GTA Online. But fans expect to see more of GTA 6 at some point in their life. There is no release date or anything major confirmed. But this absence has left fans speculating as to where it will be located in. Unsurprisingly, this had led to some fans wanting GTA 6 to take place in Vice City.

Of course, it could occur in the fictionalized London that was seen in Grand Theft Auto: London, released in 1999. Perhaps the game could be set in Liberty City or Los Santos again. However, fans have accumulated several reasons why GTA 6 should take place in Vice City.

Five reasons why Vice City should return in GTA 6

#5 - Vice City hasn't been seen in a while

Image via Rockstar Games

Absence makes the heart go fonder. Fans have been clamoring to see Vice City as a GTA location as this is a fan-favorite location. Players haven't been able to mess around with this location since GTA Vice City Stories in 2006). Los Santos was recently seen in GTA V, and Liberty City was last seen in GTA IV.

#4 - HD Vice City would look amazing

Image via DubStepZz

Vice City and Vice City Stories are both great games. But no one was too impressed with the graphics of both games. The colorful setting would look outstanding with modernized graphics. Plenty of players have created mods to showcase some possibilities. While characters from the 3D universe generally don't show up in the HD universe, it would be interesting how a renewed Vice City would present the characters.

#3 - Modern Vice City hasn't been seen yet

Image via Rockstar Games

The two Vice City games took place in the mid-80s. 40 years have gone by. So it would be fascinating to see how a different Vice City could look in GTA 6. The juxtaposition between the past and the present would be interesting for lifelong fans. Of course, even a game in the early 2000s would be different enough to be unique.

#2 - The map could make GTA 6 stand out

Image via GTA Wiki

Obviously, it won't be as small as GTA Vice City's map. Just like GTA V's map was much bigger than GTA San Andreas. Nonetheless, the flat map geometry could make gameplay feel fresh compared to some of the latest GTA titles. Some fans disliked this flat map aspect of GTA Vice City. But it's important to note that even the general layout of Vice City (islands and towns) could help spice up GTA 6.

#1 - Vice City would tie-in perfectly to the rumors of a South American map

Image via GTA6 Reddit

Vice City has a rich history of showcasing South America in the GTA series. While other games tend to have a more limited involvement with the continent, the Vice City games' plotline introduced plenty of beloved Hispanic characters. The classic location's return is apt given the rumors about a South America-inspired map and Vice City being merged for a story led by a female protagonist. Vice City is just the logical choice as a destination in GTA 6.