GTA 6 Map leak: Fans go crazy as the game's map is allegedly leaked online

The gaming community has been abuzz with conversations and supposed "official" industry-insider murmurings surrounding GTA 6. The game is easily one of the most anticipated titles in the history of gaming, perhaps even more so than any other GTA title in the past.

Rockstar Games have sort of upped the ante when it comes to GTA 6 by keeping it under wraps for an extended amount of time. The fans weren't particularly pleased when the company who, instead of announcing plans for the next GTA game, announced the re-release of Grand Theft Auto V for the PS5.

The game's existence in development hasn't officially been confirmed by Rockstar Games but according to early reports, the game was being developed under the title, "Project AMERICAS".

So far, there has been no official word from Rockstar regarding the game but a new leak has put the rumour mill into hyperdrive as the internet erupts with speculation and joy regarding the next GTA game.

Fans go crazy as GTA 6 Map is reportedly leaked online

Its been rumored that the gta 6 map may have been leaked in 2018 but went unnoticeable, on the GTAforums a user pointed out good points as to how it may be real.#GTA6 #GTAVI https://t.co/q9K7eUJCfF pic.twitter.com/qcPdzDtQns — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) October 13, 2020

The veracity of these leaks are so far unverified and, therefore, should be taken with a grain of salt. The supposed leak details a portion of the map from GTA 6, which is rumoured to be an extended version of the map from GTA Vice City.

The speculation has been extremely strong that the next game will take players back to the narcotics-fueled, neon-fever dream that was Vice City. This new leak of the map that details an island in GTA 6 supposedly lines up well against the original leaks from 2018.

Right down to the size and topography of the map, the leak seems to have also included a portion of the original Vice City map, as pointed by several users.

GTA 6 Map Leaked 😱😱😱

Look closely because Vice City map is also there.... Vice City reimagined is what I’ve been wanting for years pic.twitter.com/DQcjtgVBBG — AK 🇺🇸 (@LegendOfAK) October 13, 2020

Many have claimed that Red Dead Redemption 2 also suffered from a similar leak but others were quick to point out that Red Dead Redemption II, at the time of the leak, had already been announced.

This came from 4chan. Plus GTA 6 isn't even announced yet. And when the RDR2 map was leaked, RDR2 was already announced. So this could be fake. — Pinkerton National Detective Agency (@pinkerton_agent) October 13, 2020

While some were debating the veracity of the leaks, others were supposedly reaping the benefits of investing in Take-Two.

Broke: being glad GTA 6's map leak being real



Woke: being invested into Take Two $TTWO and seeing the stock spike up because of it



I keep telling you, GTA VI should send it skyrocketing between now and it's release.



RDR2's teaser to release: $40 - highs of $140 (250%-ish) pic.twitter.com/fTK4vjcTgZ — Nathan (@TheNathanNS) October 13, 2020

New leak for the gta 6 map looks kinda crazy

Map looks bigger than V, at least the cities seem denser, so more opportunity for spots — jacob (@boy_youdaman) October 14, 2020

GTA 6 map possible leak? Apparently likely to be authentic as it’s very detailed. https://t.co/t9b4yU7qzG — Rockstar Games News Network (@RockstarNewsNet) October 13, 2020

It will be a long time before Rockstar Games officially come out with news regarding GTA 6 as they are likely to be playing this one close to the chest.

After the departure of key figures such as Dan Houser and Lazlow Jones, the audience has been extremely concerned with the direction that the next game will take.