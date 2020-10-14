GTA 6 Map leak: Fans go crazy as the game's map is allegedly leaked online

The gaming community has been abuzz with conversations and supposed "official" industry-insider murmurings surrounding GTA 6. The game is easily one of the most anticipated titles in the history of gaming, perhaps even more so than any other GTA title in the past.
Rockstar Games have sort of upped the ante when it comes to GTA 6 by keeping it under wraps for an extended amount of time. The fans weren't particularly pleased when the company who, instead of announcing plans for the next GTA game, announced the re-release of Grand Theft Auto V for the PS5.
The game's existence in development hasn't officially been confirmed by Rockstar Games but according to early reports, the game was being developed under the title, "Project AMERICAS".
So far, there has been no official word from Rockstar regarding the game but a new leak has put the rumour mill into hyperdrive as the internet erupts with speculation and joy regarding the next GTA game.
Fans go crazy as GTA 6 Map is reportedly leaked online
The veracity of these leaks are so far unverified and, therefore, should be taken with a grain of salt. The supposed leak details a portion of the map from GTA 6, which is rumoured to be an extended version of the map from GTA Vice City.
The speculation has been extremely strong that the next game will take players back to the narcotics-fueled, neon-fever dream that was Vice City. This new leak of the map that details an island in GTA 6 supposedly lines up well against the original leaks from 2018.
Right down to the size and topography of the map, the leak seems to have also included a portion of the original Vice City map, as pointed by several users.
Many have claimed that Red Dead Redemption 2 also suffered from a similar leak but others were quick to point out that Red Dead Redemption II, at the time of the leak, had already been announced.
While some were debating the veracity of the leaks, others were supposedly reaping the benefits of investing in Take-Two.
It will be a long time before Rockstar Games officially come out with news regarding GTA 6 as they are likely to be playing this one close to the chest.
After the departure of key figures such as Dan Houser and Lazlow Jones, the audience has been extremely concerned with the direction that the next game will take.Published 14 Oct 2020, 11:16 IST