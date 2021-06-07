5 most customizable cars in GTA 5 as of June 2021

GTA 5 introduced a whole new range of customization features for vehicles, surpassing that of GTA San Andreas.

TransFender and Wheel Arch Angels allowed car customization in GTA San Andreas. This feature was not present in GTA 4, where players had to rely on the old Pay 'n' Spray to fix or recolor their vehicle.

One of the major focuses of GTA 5 was cars and driving mechanics. Los Santos Customs has completely replaced all the previous respray and customization garages, while also introducing new aspects of customizing a car.

Here is a list of a few of the most customizable cars in GTA 5 story mode.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

GTA 5's top customizable cars for players to explore

1) Buffalo S

The Buffalo S is a modern muscle based on the 2012-14 Dodge Charger SRT8. It is a second-generation variant of the existing Buffalo, sporting a more aggressive look that is more akin to a sports car. The multiple customization options on this car are neither too wacky nor too subtle, and a fully customized Buffalo S is quite appealing to look at.

2) Sultan

The Sultan is one of the best performing 4-door cars in GTA 5, and its looks are inspired by two beautiful real world cars, the Subaru Impreza WRX and the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo I. The car looks as good as it performs, which is why it is rare to find in the game.

The Sultan has one of the most extensive customization options in its GTA San Andreas version and its GTA 5 version also has a ton of options to redecorate it.

3) Massacro

The Massacro is a striking derivative of the 2nd generation Aston Martin Vanquish, with elements taken from other luxury sports cars. This car can be modified to look even more stunning, with a wide range of customization options at Los Santos Customs.

The Massacro has a racecar variant with racing liveries which also allows for extensive customization like the original one. Although it can be repainted, the liveries on the racecar variant cannot be removed.

4) Elegy RH8

The Elegy RH8 is a unique looking tuner in GTA 5, based on the Nissan GT-R (R35). As one of the best looking tuners, it performs very well and is a great choice for racing. When customizing the car, if the player chooses two colors, the primary color is applied to the bodywork while the secondary color is added to the bonnet, stitching, roof and mirrors.

5) Coquette

Guessing the design inspiration and naming of the Coquette is a no-brainer. It is clearly based on the Chevrolet Corvette, and its naming is an indication of Rockstar's satirical sense of humor. It is a beautiful American sports car that has over 30 options for visual customization, and with an equally formidable performance.

The primary color is applied to the body and stitching, while the secondary color is applied to the hood and the roof. The Coquette can be found with or without a roof, and it can be applied or removed during customization.

Edited by Gautham Balaji