Who buys what property in GTA 5?

All the protagonists of GTA 5 have a unique set of properties they can buy for themselves.

GTA 5 reintroduced "properties", a feature that was missing in GTA 4. If the player has enough cash to spend, they can buy the property they want. This ranges from business ventures to storage units.

Some properties are available to all three of GTA 5's playable characters – Michael, Franklin and Trevor. A select few properties, however, can only have one particular owner. Each protagonist has their own funds to spend and players need to invest wisely. They also need to know which property belongs to which GTA 5 character.

GTA 5 property buying guide for each playable character

Keep in mind that some properties are given away for free. One example is the Vanilla Unicorn. As a result, this article will only cover properties that are purchasable. Some of them can be bought by any character, while others are exclusive to a specific one.

GTA 5 properties that all characters can buy

There are several properties that all three characters can buy. It ranges from relatively cheap to ludicrously high priced. Here are the ones to look out for:

Puerto Del Sol Marina ($75,000)

($75,000) The Hen House ($80,000)

($80,000) Sonar Collections Dock ($250,000)

($250,000) Car Scrapyard ($275,000)

($275,000) Pitchers ($750,000)

($750,000) Tequi-la-la ($2,000,000)

($2,000,000) Los Santos Golf Club ($150,000,000)

The Los Santos Golf Club is the most expensive property in the entire series. It's more expensive than all the other ones combined.

Michael's properties

Michael has some of the most expensive properties in the entire game. As a result, it's advisable for Trevor to buy the Los Santos Golf Club. The bare minimum for Michael to spend on cinemas is $60,000,000.

Here are the properties he can buy in GTA 5:

Vinewood Garage ($30,000)

($30,000) Vespucci Helipad ($419,850)

($419,850) Hookies ($600,000)

($600,000) Los Santos International Hangar ($1,378,600)

($1,378,600) Doppler Cinema ($10,000,000)

($10,000,000) Ten Cent Theater ($20,000,000)

($20,000,000) Tivoli Cinema ($30,000,000)

Keep in mind that Franklin can also purchase Hookies for himself. Both Michael and Franklin can own the Vespucci Helipad and Los Santos International Hangar.

Franklin's properties

Franklin mostly focuses on his recreational hobbies, such as cannabis and car maintenance. These are his exclusive properties:

Grove Street Garage ($30,000)

($30,000) LSPD Auto Impound ($150,000)

($150,000) Downtown Cab Co. ($200,000)

($200,000) Smoke on the Water ($204,000)

($204,000) Los Santos Customs ($349,000)

($349,000) Vespucci Helipad ($419,850)

($419,850) Hookies ($600,000)

($600,000) Los Santos International Hangar ($1,378,600)

As previously stated, Franklin and Michael can share the helipad and hangar. However, only one of them can buy Hookies.

Trevor's properties

Trevor has the fewest properties to purchase in GTA 5. Most are given to him in the story. One example is the Sandy Shores Airfield. Players can unlock it after they complete Nervous Ron.

Below are the properties that Trevor can buy:

McKenzie Field Hangar ($150,000)

($150,000) Pillbox Hill Garage ($30,000)

Trevor is arguably the best character to buy the Los Santos Golf Club. It's ridiculously expensive. Both Michael and Franklin will spend several million on other properties, while Trevor doesn't have all that much.

