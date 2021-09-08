5 stocks that all GTA 5 players should buy

Stocks are a great way to earn cash, which is why GTA 5 players should invest in a select few.

The stock market plays a major role in GTA 5. Players can invest in several of them. However, it's a risky business. If they don't know what they're doing, players can lose a lot of money. Thankfully, Lester Crest will guide them along the way.

At one point in the story, Lester orders Franklin to assassinate high-profile targets. Here, GTA 5 players can fix the market right in their favor. They just need to buy and sell at the right time. Most of these missions should be done after the main story, as by this point, they will have enough money to invest in stocks.

Five stocks that every GTA 5 players should buy

5) Beta Pharmacuticals (BET) and Bilkington Pharmacuticals (BIL)

These stocks apply to the Hotel Assassination. GTA 5 players should buy Beta Pharmaceuticals (BET) right before they take on the mission. They can do so on the BAWSAQ website. After the mission, they should invest in Bilkington Pharmaceuticals (BIL).

They will see a remarkable 65-80% return on investment when they sell. However, they have to wait a few in-game hours as this allows the stock to reach its highest potential. It doesn't end there as they need to sell at just the right time.

4) Debonaire Cigarettes (DEB) and Redwood Cigarettes (RWC)

This applies to the Multi-Target Assassination. Players should invest in Debonaire Cigarettes (DEB) beforehand. This needs to be done with the LCN website. Once the mission is complete, they should buy Redwood Cigarettes (RWC).

GTA 5 players will see a massive return on investment with Redwood Cigarettes (RWC). It goes anywhere from 290% to 390.87%. Players can easily make millions if they play their cards right.

3) Fruit (FRT) and Facade (FAC)

The Vice Assassination is the next one on this list. Before they take on the mission, GTA 5 players should buy stocks for Fruit (FRT). They can do so on BAWSAQ and afterwards, they can buy Facade (FAC). Following that, players should sell it for a 25% to 35% profit.

It's not as much as other missions. However, it still pays good money. By this point, GTA 5 players should already have a lot of money through stocks.

2) Vapid (VAP)

GTA 5 players don't need to buy stock before they perform the Bus Assassination. Nonetheless, they should buy Vapid (VAP) after it's complete. They can use BAWSAQ for this one. The return on investment is 95% to 100%.

Lester only has one final mission after this one. By this point, GTA 5 players should finally get the hang of the stock market.

1) Gold Coast Construction (GDC)

The Construction Assassination is the last chance for GTA 5 players to manipulate the stock market. Before they begin, they should invest in Gold Coast Construction (GDC). They should do so with the LCN website. Once they sell, they can see a 75% to 80% return of investment.

Also Read

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul