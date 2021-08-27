5 of the most luxury vehicles in the GTA series

Within the GTA series, there is no better showcase of wealth and power than a luxury vehicle.

The GTA series is all about power and money. Rising in the criminal rankings has its risks and rewards. There is nothing more satisfying than going from rags to riches. In the end, players want to show off their earnings and luxury vehicles are a good way to go about it.

Most of these luxury vehicles are rather expensive. For example, some of them are made from solid gold. Luxury vehicles can also excel within the sports class. While their performances vary, there is no denying their upper class status. GTA players would certainly turn heads while driving these vehicles.

Five of the most luxorious vehicles in the GTA series

5) Paragon R

The Paragon R is one of the best within its sports class. This luxury vehicle boasts a top speed of 123.25 mph. The handling is as smooth as silk, so GTA Online players can pass through heavy traffic with ease.

It's comparable to the Cognoscenti Cabrio and Super Diamond Drop. Players can make a fashionable statement with this luxury vehicle. With a few modifications, it can protect itself with armor upgrades. It's a blend of substance and style.

The name refers to perfection of a particular quality. Legendary Motorsports hypes up the luxury vehicle as one-of-a-kind.

4) Stretch

The Stretch is a staple of the GTA series. Ever since GTA 3, this limousine has made its presence known. It's recognizable by its elongated shape, which is where it takes its name from.

While not practical for driving purposes, it's a great way to show off one's style. The Stretch is one of the easiest luxury vehicles to obtain. Players can find it in affluent neighborhoods, where they can steal it for themselves.

GTA Vice City has two unique Stretches. The first is owned by the rock band Love Fist. It features a red color scheme and a superpowered engine. Meanwhile, there is also a golden limo variant. Congressman Alex Schrub sends one to Candy Suxx when she gets picked up for a ride.

3) Super Diamond Drop

Ballad of Gay Tony is a different look at Liberty City. While GTA 4 focuses on gritty realism, this DLC episode takes it up a notch. Unlike Niko Bellic or Johnny Klebitz, Luis Lopez lives a life of luxury. Everything about him is upper class, including the way he dresses and the vehicles he drives.

Nothing says "cold hard cash" quite like the Super Diamond Drop. This luxury vehicle is exclusive to this DLC. Its bright yellow tone reminds players that this is a more colorful game. However, where it truly shines is its high performance.

According to game files, the Super Drop Diamond has a top speed of 99.42 mph. It's one of the fastest vehicles in the GTA 4 trilogy.

2) Swift Deluxe

GTA Online players can take it to the skies in style. The Swift Deluxe is one of the most expensive vehicles in the game. Its price tag of $5,150,000 is nothing to sneeze at. This golden helicopter is only available for the filthy rich.

Passengers can browse the internet while drinking high class wine. The Swift Deluxe is best used for scenic flights. While it has agile movement, its low durability makes it an easy target. GTA Online players will be tempted to blow it up in populated lobbies.

The Swift Deluxe is very similar to its airplane counterpart, the Luxor Deluxe. Both vehicles are very overpriced for what amounts to a cinematic flight. There is no reason to use it unless playing with friends in a private lobby.

1) Luxor Deluxe

Nothing says high class quite like the mile high club. The Luxor Deluxe is the most exorbitant vehicle in the GTA series. Online players can purchase it for a hefty price tag of ten million dollars. What makes it stand out is the gold plating.

The Luxor Deluxe allows various activities for its passengers. They can smoke cigars, drink expensive champagne, and access the internet.

Unfortunately, it's unlikely that GTA Online players will make good use of it. The gold plating weighs it down considerably. It will be shot down by other players within seconds. The Luxor Deluxe offers no protection whatsoever, not even with passive mode. As a result, it's mainly a novelty act in friendlier lobbies.

