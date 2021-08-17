5 GTA Online weapons with highest rank unlocks

GTA Online players should at least get themselves to Rank 120 if they want access to the most powerful weapons in the game.

By leveling up with Reputation Points (RP), GTA Online players will gain access to different weapons and custom parts. To increase RP, one has to perform several tasks like completing a mission, killing other players, and losing the cops.

The higher the player's rank, the better their arsenal.

It's important to gain access to these weapons, since players can research and upgrade them to even better versions.

GTA Online players just starting out should definitely set their goals in mind beforehand. Otherwise, they will not last more than a second in highly-populated lobbies.

Here are five GTA Online weapons with the highest unlock ranks

5) Advanced Rifle (Rank 70)

Here is a compact weapon for close quarters (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online players who reach Rank 70 will be rewarded with the Advanced Rifle. It offers one of the highest damaging shots in every round for its class; only the Special Carbine surpasses it.

Due to its lightweight size, this gun allows for better mobility in fast-paced bouts.

The Advanced Rifle can use a scope attachment to improve its low accuracy. It goes without saying - custom parts really bring out the best in every weapon.

Ultimately, the Advanced Rifle is a taste of what's to come with GTA Online ranks. The players will finally start to get the good stuff as they progress forward.

4) Combat MG (Rank 80)

This SMG is superior in its class (Image via GTA Wiki)

At Rank 80, GTA Online players will have access to one of the better weapons. The Combat MG has a light recoil and reduced firing rate. Unfortunately, it may take a while to reload.

A few custom parts can make it even better for close-up gunfights, given its damage and range.

This lightweight machine gun originally made its debut in Vice City Stories, where it was classified as a heavy weapon. It became an assault rifle in Ballad of Gay Tony before it was turned into a machine gun in GTA Online.

For the most part, it's always been a reliable weapon for players.

3) Heavy Sniper (Rank 90)

This anti-material rifle is devastating from a long distance (Image via GTA Wiki)

Once players reach Rank 90, their sniping will improve significantly with this weapon. The Heavy Sniper has a built-in scope that improves accuracy and precision with every shot.

Players with less than Rank 99 will be killed almost instantly, given the good amount of damage.

Heavy Snipers have one of the heaviest damage outputs per bullet, second only to the Marksman Pistol. However, its loud sound effects will give away the player's position. In terms of stealth, the Heavy Sniper is good for a single round.

There is a better variant known as the Heavy Sniper Mk II. It was released as part of the Gunrunning update back in 2017.

2) RPG (Rank 100)

The explosive RPG, a classic in the GTA series (Image via GTA Wiki)

When an RPG goes off, GTA Online players will only have a split-second moment before they realize what's about to happen. Lobbies are often chaotic warzones filled with explosions.

One of the repeat offenders in this category is the RPG, which is unlocked at Rank 100.

There are variations to classic rocket launchers, but the RPG is the most well-known. GTA Online players caught in an explosion will die instantly without protection. Armored vehicles can withstand a good number of hits.

Rank 100 is a major milestone for GTA Online players since they finally hit the triple-digits. It's only appropriate that they receive an RPG in return. This explosive weapon is a staple of the series.

In a sentimental way, it's a rite of passage for experienced GTA Online players.

1) Minigun (Rank 120)

Miniguns can shred through pretty much anything in the GTA series (Image via GTA Wiki)

Ending the list with the highest ranked weapon, the Minigun is a powerful machine gun. Unlocked at Rank 120, it has a high firing rate for a weapon of its size. While not as strong as previous generations, it deals heavy damage within a second.

In order to survive against a machine gun, players will need armored vehicles. Otherwise, they stand no chance in face-to-face combat (should they get hit).

It should be noted that miniguns are better suited to fighting against vehicles, since they will explode if the engine is set on fire.

While it's not the best weapon to use for combat situations (given its weight slows down the player), it's still fun to use.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi