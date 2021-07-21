5 best cars released in the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

Fresh off the hotly-anticipated release of Los Santos Tuners, GTA Online players are looking for the fastest rides.

Speed is everything in the GTA series. Gamers need to go from one place to the next, often before their enemies do. Whether it's local street races or dangerous contract missions, they need the right tuner car and should consider shopping around Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Users should note that overall vehicle performance depends on four different factors — speed, acceleration, braking, and handling. Fast-paced vehicles use a combination of high statistics for the best performance, and GTA Online players can rely on these five sports cars to get any job done.

Five great vehicles released in the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

1) Karin Calico GTF

The Karin Calico GTF (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online players can purchase this vehicle for $1,995,000. While it's the most expensive sports car in the recent update, its high performance warrants the price tag. The Calico GTF is a jack of all trades and the king of street races.

Unlike most vehicles from this update, the Calico GTF is a three-door liftback. Its design features take notable inspiration from the '90s.

It offers exceptional speed and acceleration, which proves helpful in getting ahead of other players. However, it's the excellent handling that gives it a major advantage over competitors. GTA Online players can make the tightest of sharp turns with the Calico GTF, which is genuinely a difference-maker.

2) Annis Remus

The Annis Remus (Image via GTA Wiki)

Players can buy the Remux for only $1,370,000. It's relatively cheap in comparison to other vehicles from the Los Santos Tuner update. However, users must not make the false assumption that a lower price range means lower performance.

The Remus has one of the best handling stats among new vehicles. Only the Calico GTF can match the handling capabilities. When players customize it at the Auto Shop, the Remus bears a solid resemblance to classic racing cars.

On a related note, GTA Online character Lil' Dee owns a red-colored Remus. He is crucial in one of the contract missions, The Prison Contract. It may not look as contemporary as other vehicles of its class, yet it still retains the most reliable stats.

The Remus also is an excellent financial investment for players.

3) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Jester RR is certainly no joke, as it costs $1,970,000. This makes it the second most expensive item in the most recent update. Legendary Motorsport describes it as a car with a "killer smile," which is rather appropriate.

Somewhat arguably, it boasts a stylish modern look for a sports vehicle, making the Jester RR a great contender for auto shop customization. Whether it's pearlescent colors or a new paint job, it will attract much attention. Artistic players should go wild in their creative decisions.

Notably, it's a variation of the classic Jester. It's well-balanced with speed, handling, and acceleration. During neck-to-neck races, the Jester can hold its own against the likes of the Calico GTF and Remus.

4) Annis Euro

The Annis Euro (Image via GTA Wiki)

$1,800,000 is the price tag for players to afford this sports car, which GTA San Andreas fans will recognize. Before the new update, it was a vehicle exclusive to that game.

Back in GTA San Andreas, it was one of the slower vehicles of its class. Upon its return with Los Santos Tuners, however, the Euros is more than capable of outlasting other competitors. It's well-balanced like the Remus, along with reliable braking to prevent crashes.

Much like the ZR350, the Euros is a good choice for nostalgic fans of old-school GTA. It's a nice callback to a bygone era.

Appropriately, GTA San Andreas introduced custom shops into the series. With these vehicles, Rockstar Games pays homage to the game that reinvented the tuner system in GTA.

5) Annis ZR350

The Annis ZR350 (Image via GTA Wiki)

A returning fan-favorite from GTA San Andreas, the ZR350 costs $1,615,000. It's one of the most recognizable high-end vehicles within the 3D era. While it was once exclusive to GTA San Andreas, a new generation of players can drive the ZR350 and see what it's all about.

The ZR350 was a damage-resistant vehicle back in the day, with incredible top speed and acceleration. However, the handling left much to be desired. For GTA Online, the ZR350 still has above-average handling, but it can hold its own.

With good stats and a decent amount of defense, players can comfortably take this classy vehicle anywhere. It's useful in high-speed chases and scenic drives around Los Santos and Blaine County.

