Five features from GTA San Andreas players would love to see again

San Andreas is a beloved entry in the GTA series thanks to its high entertainment factor. Fans of the game would love to see a few of those features make a return.

From all-out gang warfare to profitable side hustles, San Andreas always gives players something to do. There is never a dull moment in the streets of Los Santos. One of the many reasons is the specific gameplay features that generally enhance the overall Grand Theft Auto experience.

Surprisingly, some of these noteworthy features lack prominence in later games. A few of them are cut altogether, while others are not as fully developed as in San Andreas. Nonetheless, certain fans would like to see them return in some capacity, perhaps in the near future.

Five GTA San Andreas features fans want to return

5) Basketball

For whatever reason, basketball has yet to make a reappearance in the Grand Theft Auto series. Despite several basketball courts throughout GTA 4 and GTA 5, the sport remains exclusive to San Andreas. By contrast, the likes of tennis and golf were introduced to the mainline games.

Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the United States, and for a good reason. It's a fast-paced game that requires skill to set up proper shots. CJ can score points as he shoots the basketball through the hoop. The farther away he is, the more points he can receive.

If Rockstar Games brings the sport back to the series, it can always update it with better features. Given the multiplayer aspects of GTA Online, team basketball games could be a sight to behold.

4) Girlfriends with special rewards

GTA San Andreas gave CJ six girlfriends to choose from (Image via Pholder)

CJ is a big-time player in the criminal underworld. However, every king needs their queen. San Andreas allows CJ to date up to a total of six girlfriends. Each of them offers special rewards specific to them. Some are more useful than others, like a tool shed full of powerful weapons.

GTA 4 saw a return to this feature, although it was cut back to three girlfriends. The girlfriend mechanic was removed altogether from GTA 5. Instead, players can go to the Vanilla Unicorn for s***pper b**ty calls. However, there are no unique abilities given to the player. All they get is a sexual encounter and a few texts.

At the very least, the optional feature for romantic escapades can give players something to do in their spare time. A reward system is a bonus.

3) Recruiting fellow gang members

Grove Street 4 Life (Image via GTA Wiki)

Although he is a one-man army, CJ doesn't have to do everything by himself. With a high level of respect, fellow Grove Street members provide backup for their leader.

They prove especially useful during a drive-by in rival territory. Given how many enemy waves there are in gang wars, CJ needs all the help he can get.

The concept was heavily expanded on with GTA 4 and the episodic content of the Lost and Damned. Unfortunately, this feature is missing from GTA 5.

The ability to recruit allies during gunfights is a reliable means of backup. Some players would like to represent their own respective crews with a recruitment feature.

2) Different fighting styles

Unlike other games within the GTA series, San Andreas allows players to choose up to three different fighting styles. There are gyms in Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas, and CJ can learn Boxing, Kung Fu, and Muy Thai. These fighting styles significantly improved his chances of winning in physical confrontations.

The attack variations bring new life into combat situations. There are different combo strikes and running moves a player can use in their arsenal. A return to different fighting styles would bring a more versatile approach to melee rounds.

1) Ability to buy multiple safehouses

One of the many safehouses in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

Far and away, San Andreas offers the player the most safehouses, at 37. CJ can acquire these save points through monetary transactions. Each safehouse can be used as a home base, with different ones offering garages or weapon spawns.

San Andreas gives players the power of customization, which is somewhat lacking in future mainline installments. While they can pick and choose which safehouses to buy, later games force players to use specific save points. There is no variation during these playthroughs.

GTA Online does offer several different properties, which are greatly expanded from San Andreas. This includes profitable businesses like clubhouses.

However, it remains to be seen if the upcoming GTA 6 will allow players to purchase more properties. Given the popularity of this feature, it should be expected.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

