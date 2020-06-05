Full list of GTA San Andreas Gangs to look out for

The gangs are the major part of the stotryline of GTA: San Andreas.

Check out the eight major gangs in GTA: San Andreas that change the game's narrative.

Gang wars in GTA: San Andreas. Image: YouTube.

One of the main attractions of GTA: San Andreas is the gangs who rule the streets. GTA players must have noticed that the number of gangs in GTA: San Andreas is much more than GTA: Vice City and also that the gangs play an integral role in the plot of the game.

GTA: San Andreas have eight main gangs. While playing GTA: San Andreas you will notice four gangs in Los Santos, three in San Fierro and one in Las Venturas.

Gangs of GTA: San Andreas

Los Santos

Here are the four gangs of Los Santos in GTA: San Andreas:

Ballas

The Ballas. Image: GTAinside.

The Ballas are the strongest gang of Los Santos. The Afro-American street gang is the sworn enemy of Grove Street Families, another street gang. There are four sets of this gang.

· Front Yard Ballas

· Temple Drive Ballas

· Rollin’ Heights Ballas

· Kilo Trays Ballas

The Front Yard Ballas are drug dealers and controls Idlewood and East Los Santos. The Temple Drive Ballas are in charge of the Verona Beach. The Rollin’ Heights Ballas are in charge of the area of Jefferson and a few parts of East Los Santos and Willowfield and the Kilo Trays Ballas rule some parts of Willowfield and Glen Park.

Grove Street Families

Grove Street Families. Image: GTAall.com.

Grove Street Families are the long time rivals of the Ballas. The main cause of the fall of this Afro-American street gang, who used to be the most powerful gang in Los Santos, is family fall-out.

The Seville Boulevard Families and the Temple Drive Families are the ones who called it quits with the Grove Street Families. In GTA: San Andreas, the main areas under the control of the Grove Street Families are Ganton, Playa del Seville, Temple, and Santa Maria Beach. If they ever want to come back into power, they have to re-unite with their families.

Los Santos Vagos

Los Santos Vagos. Image: GTAall.com.

This Mexican street gang can be distinguished from the others because of their bright yellow bandanas. They control the far northern and eastern parts of Los Santos Las Colinas, East Beach, and Los Flores.

This gang is rivals with all the other gangs of Los Santos and the Varrios Los Aztecas tops the list. They are involved in the narcotics business and are armed with 9mm pistols and Micro SMGs.

Varrios Los Aztecas

Varrios Los Aztecas. Image: GTA Garage.

The major rivals of Los Santos Vagos, this Mexican street gang wear turquoise bandanas. They are against narcotics and deal in firearms. Like all the others, they have also been involved in street violence, vandalism and murder.

The popular meeting spot of the Varrios Los Aztecas is Unity Station. They also control the neighborhoods of El Corona and Little Mexico.

San Fierro

These are the three main gangs of San Fierro in GTA: San Andreas:

San Fierro Rifa

San Fierro Rifa. Image: Grand Theft Wiki.

This Hispanic gang is involved in international drug trade in GTA: San Andreas. They control the areas of Garcia, Doherty, King's, and Battery Point. They are not feared by many as they do not possess SMGs. They are the protector of Loco Syndicate.

They were initially rivals with the Mexican gangs of Los Santos, but ultimately helped the Vagos join the narcotics business.

San Fierro Triads

San Fierro Triads. Image: The GTA Place.

Triads is the Chinese gang who controls the Four Dragons casino in Las Venturas. Their main hub of carrying out all the criminal activities is Chinatown. There are two sets of this gang:

· Mountain Clad Boys

· Red Gecko Tong

They are rivals with another street gang, Da Nang Boys. They wear black suits and drive drive Stratums, Elegys and Sultans in style.

Da Nang Boys

Da Nang Boys. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

This Vietnamese gang is in war with the Triads. Their place of operation is the dockland area of the Eastern Basin in San Fierro.

They are also responsible for violent disturbances caused in Esplanade North. They are known for human trafficking, smuggling and their hostile behavior.

Las Venturas

In GTA: San Andreas, the only noticeable gang in Las Venturas is the Mafia.

The Mafia

The Mafia. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

The Mafia is a criminal secret society which originated from Italy. There are three families from this gang in GTA: San Andreas who are known for wrecking havoc in Las Venturas. They are:

· Sindacco Family

· Leone Family

· Forelli Family

They are rarely seen on the streets and are mainly involved in family drama.