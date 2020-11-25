When one thinks of the things they could be doing in GTA 5, leisurely and non-violent activities like Yoga and Golf are probably the last thing on their minds. The GTA franchise has reveled in its controversy with its hyper-violent escapism that it seems to provide to a large fanbase.

However, GTA 5 did not only feature a couple of non-violent activities that players could do outside of missions. It includes a whole host of sports. From being able to meditate on the top of a mountain and doing Yoga to a grueling Triathlon, players can play various sports.

Players don't always have to be blowing up cars and causing mayhem in GTA 5. They can just enjoy a game in their free time. Here are some sports and how you can play them in the game.

How to play Golf and other sports in GTA 5?

1) Golf

In the dearth of a quality Golf game in recent times, GTA 5 is probably the best bet for players looking to play a game of Golf from the comfort of their homes. There are plenty of Golf Courses in Los Santos, and players only need to go to the Map Marker with a "Flag" icon and pay a small fee to start playing Golf.

Players must drive to the destination, step in front of the door, press the Interaction button, and pay up. After which, they can Golf for as long as they like.

2) Triathlon

This is by far the most exciting of all sports available in GTA 5 and will test the player's endurance as well as the characters'. It is recommended that players max out their Stamina Stats before participating in the race.

The player must cycle, swim, and run towards the finish line, and a camera crew will be covering the race at all times, with proper commentary. Simply proceed to the "Running Man" icon on the map to participate in the Triathlon in GTA 5.

3) Yoga

Yoga can be performed in various locations, such as on the top of Mount Gordo or in Michael's house towards the back. The icon of a person in meditation will be present on the map to indicate the location where players can begin the Yoga mini-game.

Note: Only Michael will be able to perform Yoga.

4) Tennis

Tennis can also be played in various locations all over Los Santos by going to the "Racquet" icon on the map. These locations also include Michael's private tennis court in his house, where Amanda and him can play a game or two.

Tennis is surprisingly well fleshed-out and has controls to learn and perfect.

5) Arm Wrestling

Proceed to the icon of a Flexing Arm to participate in a match of Arm Wrestling with an opponent. The game mostly involves mashing buttons, so it shouldn't be that hard to pick up and play.

6) Darts

Proceed to the icon of a Dart board to participate in a match of Darts, usually at a bar. The game actually requires a bit of thinking as it is simply more than just hitting a Bullseye all the time.

7) Pool

Proceed to an 8-ball icon on the map to start a game of Pool with an opponent. The rules of the 8-Ball pool are given in the corner of the screen to help new players understand the game.

8) Bowling

Bowling has been a fixture of the GTA franchise, most famously in GTA IV. However, this time around, there is no Roman Belic to pester you with requests of going Bowling every two minutes in the game.

Players can go to the Bowling alley indicated by the 8-Ball icon on the map, along with other characters, or by themselves to play a few matches.

With the exception of Triathlon, these activities mentioned above can be played when "Hanging Out" with other characters in GTA 5 such as Jimmy, Michael, Trevor, etc.