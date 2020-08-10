GTA 4 and 5 are two of the most popular games in the franchise, and the war between the two has been going on for a while. While some players prefer the brighter and funnier tones of GTA 5, others like the darker and deeper tale of GTA 4. And though there may never be a concrete decision about which game is better, we can always take a look at the significant differences that set them apart.

GTA 4 vs GTA 5: Five major differences

Customisation

Car customisation (Image credits: Kronic, Youtube)

A big difference between the two games is the lack of customisation options in GTA 4. While this title is better than its successor in a lot of things, this is the one area where it lacks. GTA 5 ups the game by allowing players to customise everything, from clothes to cars, hairstyles, weapons, and much more. This angle gives players the freedom to sculpt their unique gameplay.

Three protagonists

Characters for both games (Image credits: GTA Forums)

One massive aspect that Rockster Games changed with GTA 5 was the introduction of three protagonists in the story mode. And they did a damn good job of showcasing the story and struggle of each of those characters. Of course, Niko was a great protagonist, maybe even better than Michael, Trevor, or Franklin individually, but the choice to switch between characters made for fresh gameplay.

Driving mechanics

Driving mechanism comparison (Image credits: PlayGround, Youtube)

GTA 4 is renowned for its incredibly realistic driving mechanics, which makes it one jump higher than GTA 5. The former did a great job of implementing the actual physics of a car, and a bump or a scratch while driving happened how it would in real life. This feature was changed in GTA 5, with much more comfortable handling of cars but with a loss in the realistic feel of the game.

NPC missions

NPCs (Image credits: GTA5-Mods)

A great thing that GTA 5 did was the addition of random NPC missions on the road. When you’re cruising around, and you hear a pedestrian screaming for help, you can pull over and play the good samaritan. Of course, you’re still the thief and the gangster, but at least you stopped the other criminals on the road. GTA 4, however, lacked any mechanism like this.

GTA Online

GTA Online (Image credits: Forbes)

The most significant difference between the two games, however, is the lack of an online mode in GTA 4. The vast online expansion for GTA 5 has made it one of the biggest games of all time, and rightfully so. Not only does it add a bucket load of missions for the players, but it also allows them to create their own character and story, and facilitates an authentic open-world RPG multiplayer experience!