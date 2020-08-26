GTA San Andreas: CJ's girlfriends in the game

GTA San Andreas was indeed a seminal entry in the franchise, and one that resonated with fans on a massive level. The previous title, GTA Vice City, had already set the bar quite high with its 80s setting and Miami-inspired open world.

A couple of years later, Rockstar Games would up the ante significantly with the next entry in the franchise: GTA San Andreas. The game exploded onto the scene and destroyed any competition in the genre with its highly in-depth gameplay and fantastic world-building.

The title was the community's introduction to the fictional state of San Andreas, the city of Los Santos and its neighbouring towns. The location would become iconic, and players grew to love Los Santos, much like Vice City.

However, a city is only as colourful as its characters, and Rockstar managed to fill Los Santos with entertaining ones. One of the more interesting aspects of GTA San Andreas was that the player, as CJ, could maintain relationships with several girlfriends.

CJ's girlfriends in GTA San Andreas

As a brand-new mechanic in the franchise, GTA San Andreas introduced new activities such as hanging out with CJ's girlfriends. Players had the option to go on dates with his partners and strengthen the relationship as a result.

However, the relationship could also be severed if CJ did not pay enough attention and not hang out enough. Multiple female characters appear as CJ's girlfriends in the game:

1) Denise Robinson: Met during Burning Desire. Lives in Ganton, Los Santos.

2) Millie Perkins: Met during Key to Her Heart. Lives in Prickle Pine, Las Venturas.

Advertisement

3) Helena Wankstein: Found target practising next to the Ammu-Nation store in Blueberry, Red County. Lives on her Farm, Flint County.

4) Katie Zhan: Found at the golf course near the Cobra Marital Arts Gym in Garcia. Lives in Juniper Hollow, San Fierro.

5) Michelle Cannes: Found inside the Driving School in Doherty, San Fierro. Lives in Downtown, San Fierro.

6) Barbara Schternvart: Found at the police station in El Quebrados, Tierra Robada, where she can be taken out from. Lives at the El Quebrados police station.