5 major differences between the countryside in GTA San Andreas and GTA 5

The rural countryside in the GTA series has seen major changes between different console generations.

GTA San Andreas introduced diverse geographical locations to the series, starting with forests and small farms. From Red County to Whetstone, there was an entire spectrum of rustic wilderness to explore. While still set in the state of San Andreas, GTA 5 made some major changes to Blaine County.

The countryside varies between GTA San Andreas and its high-definition counterpart in GTA 5. There are noticeable differences between these earthly locations that go beyond simple graphical updates. From the residents to the landmarks, each game carves a unique identity.

Five ways the countryside differs between GTA San Andreas and GTA 5

#5 - Blaine County uses multiple types of terrain

Blaine County is a direct successor to Bone County as much as it is to the countryside from GTA San Andreas. It combines a desert landscape with dense forests, which makes the locations diverse.

The countryside from the 3D era mainly consists of large wooded areas and grassy areas. Most of the human populated areas are farm communities. By comparison, Blaine County residences take place in arid desert wastelands, such as Sandy Shores.

Rockstar Games does take advantage of the hardware, especially when running on PC. While GTA San Andreas has a charming quality to itself, the detailed countryside in GTA 5 is simply a sight to behold. The grainy sands and rocky mountain textures are more noticeable this time around.

#4 - GTA San Andreas is more compact in their countryside

GTA San Andreas boasts the second largest map size in the series, behind only GTA 5. The countryside is more compact, which means players can explore all of it without being overwhelmed by the size. Points of interest include The Panopticon and a broken wooden bridge in Palomino Creek.

For certain GTA players, a smaller map is a major advantage. Many critics of the GTA 5 map say Blaine County is too big for something with so little to do. The mountainous landscape eats a large chunk of the map, which makes it artificially appear bigger than it really is.

Blaine County takes up more than two-thirds of the GTA 5 map. Some players may lose themselves in the wilderness, whether it's due to a lack of direction or a random attack from animals. In all fairness though, Blaine County does reward players who like to search its surroundings.

#3 - Blaine County has a more diverse ecosystem

GTA 5 introduces the most extensive variety of wildlife in the entire series. Blaine County is home to several land creatures, including dangerous cougars. GTA players should always stay alert whenever they explore these areas.

While GTA San Andreas does include animals, most of them are non-interactive. For example, the jellyfish underwater can only be passed through. There are also no wandering animals in the wilderness, such as deer and coyotes.

There is also a Trevor-exclusive feature known as hunting. GTA 5 players can kill animals for sport and send a picture to Cletus. There are several challenges involved, such as specific weapon kills and natural photography.

#2 - It rains more often in GTA San Andreas

That's not to say Blaine County is without the occassional downpour. Rather, the main weather conditions of the San Andreas countryside is dense fog and heavy rain. It certainly adds to the haunted atmosphere.

GTA San Andreas is home to many hominid myths, such as the infamous Bigfoot. Due to the cold weather climate, open-ended areas, and rumors of murderous chainsaw maniacs, the countryside does provide elements of horror to the GTA experience.

Blaine County mostly suffers from unforgivable heat. The sun never lets up in certain areas, especially the hot dry desert. It can be a night and day difference between the two games, literally.

#1 - Blaine County has more importance in the story

Blaine County is home to Trevor Philips Enterprises, run by one of the tritagonists of the same name. As a result, the countryside plays a major role in plot development. Unlike GTA San Andreas, which only briefly takes you through the countryside, Blaine County remains a fixture of the game.

GTA San Andreas does introduce a few important characters in the countryside. The likes of Catalina, Wu Zi Mu, and The Truth all interact with CJ here. However, the latter two are more important in later sections of the game. Most players spend time with Catalina robbing banks.

For the most part, there isn't any rural character of importance in GTA San Andreas. Most of the ones seen in missions only appear once, such as the bank robbers on quad bikes. Nonetheless, the countryside is more fun to explore during a player's free time.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

