GTA V is one of the most popular games in the history of gaming and succeeds on a lot of fronts with respect to the technical aspects of the game. For a game that came out in 2013, its visuals and graphics still hold up very well and do not feel dated.

Arguably, paired with powerful hardware, GTA V can rival some of the best-looking games of today. But graphics are only one part of GTA V's appeal, and the vast open-world has been one of the biggest reasons why more players flock to the game.

While not being the biggest map in terms of size, Los Santos and its surrounding areas such as Blaine County and Los Santos County have now become some of the most iconic locations in gaming.

Blaine County lies in Southern San Andreas and shares a border with Los Santos County. It is a geologically diverse county that features a large desert region, dense forest, and several mountains.

Blaine County in GTA 5: All you need to know

"Escape the hustle and bustle of city life with a trip to beautiful rural Blaine County. Only a few miles away from Los Santos in terms of distance but a million miles away in terms of the general outlook on the world, Blaine County is a place to enjoy a simpler life from a forgotten time. Visit Blaine County. Don't be a stranger; they don't like them."

―Grand Theft Auto V digital manual

Blaine County is one of the largest rural areas in GTA V and comprises of several towns such as:

Paleto Bay

Sandy Shores

Grapeseed

Home to Trevor Phillips, Sandy Shores, and the whole of Blaine County is in stark contrast with Los Santos. With Michael even dubbing it 'Trevor Phillips Country' during a mission in the Story Mode.

The county is devoid of any semblance to Los Santos and provides a diverse location for the players to explore. There are tiny details in the game regarding Blaine County. The radio station West Coast Talk Radio station is not available in the area, and the signal disappears when driving down to it.

In place of that appears another radio talk show called 'Blaine County Talk Radio,' which can only be listened to in Blaine County. Blaine County is also riddled with a severe drug problem, perhaps the reason why it is home to Trevor Phillips in GTA V.