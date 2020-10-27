GTA Online: How to turn into an animal

The GTA franchise has always prided itself in embracing the truly ridiculous and in giving players top-notch quality of satire in modern media. The franchise, for all the detail it includes to ground its games in reality, takes a tonne of artistic liberty with some aspects of the game world.

For example, in GTA 5 as well as GTA Online, players can consume peyote plants which essentially turn them into an animal. These cacti are found all over the map of Los Santos and neighbouring areas. There are a total of 76 of them.

In the Story Mode of GTA 5, these make for some solitary moments of fun, especially when you are terrifying other players in GTA Online. Players can turn into animals by consuming these plants and can proceed to scare other players in the lobby.

How to turn into an animal in GTA Online

The peyote plant essentially causes the player character to hallucinate and turn into an animal in the game (Image Credits: Rockstar Games)

There are 76 peyote plants that can be consumed in the game. When you are near one, the controller will vibrate indicating the presence of the cacti. In addition to that, when you are near a peyote plant, you will also hear the sound of the animal that the plant will turn you into.

Simply walk over to the plant and press the right button on the D-Pad to begin your transformation into an animal. Each animal has its own set of controls and, therefore, players will need to figure out each animal once they have transformed into one.

The hallucination can be stopped by either getting killed or pressing the right button on the D-pad once again.

