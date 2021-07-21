5 GTA street races that kept players at the edge of their seats

With the recent update featuring Los Santos Tuners, now is a good time to remind GTA players how integral driving is to the series.

Ever since GTA 3, players could take part in local street races. Driving isn't just about getting from one destination to the next. It's also about getting there before anyone else does. Players who want to pump adrenaline through their veins should consider these heart-stopping races.

The GTA series is well-known for keeping players on the edge of their driving seat. Throughout several different games, players can hit the gas pedal and go past the speed limit.

These street races can be rather challenging at times - they require skill and precision at the highest level.

Five GTA street races

#5 - V.C. Endurance

GTA Vice City allows players to purchase the Sunshine Autos property. Through this car dealership, they can participate in local street races. The hardest one is V.C. Endurance - as the name suggests, it's one long race around the entire map.

The entry fee is $10,000, but players can earn $40,000 if they win. In terms of length, the entire track ranges from 9.721 kilometers, or 6.040 miles. Leaf Links and Fort Baxter Air Base are the only areas the player does not race through.

V.C. Endurance will test the patience of any player, given how much time it takes. No one wants to go this far only to place second. Beta content suggests the race was meant to be longer, but was cut due to the large vehicles in the port area. It would be difficult to traverse otherwise.

#4 - SF to LV

Once GTA San Andreas players buy the Verdant Meadows Airfield, they will unlock new races all over the map. One of the noteworthy ones is SF to LV. Players have to race in a Banshee against their competitors from one major city to the next.

The race starts in San Fierro, the city of street races. From there, players will cross the main bridge to Bayside Marina before they traverse the desert terrain of Tierra Robada and Bone County. By the end of the race, they will reach the finish line in Las Venturas. It's a beautiful scenic route.

Players need to be careful not to plunge into large bodies of water when they cross state intersections. Prize winners will receive $10,000.

#3 - Star Junction

Star Junction is a sight to see in GTA 4 - the colorful lights are a direct contrast to the darkness of the night. However, the street race of the same name barely gives players the time to go sightseeing.

Brucie Kibbutz offers Niko Bellic a chance to put his driving skills to the test. Among the several races he provides, Star Junction particularly stands out. Unlike most of the three lap races, this one requires five in total. Winners get $500.

Star Junction has several tight corners where a player needs to turn immediately. Given the boat-like driving physics of GTA 4, it's not as easy as it sounds. Players should learn how to drift properly during these sections.

#2 - Vespucci Canals

Franklin Clinton is one of the best GTA drivers for good reason - his special ability allows him to slow down time while driving. Random character Tao offers him a few street races to challenge himself. One of them goes through the Vespucci Canals.

The race will be available once players complete the four previous ones. Players must complete two laps around Vespucci and Del Perro.

The entry fee is $1,500, although the reward amounts to $6750. As the final street race from Tao, this one will be the most challenging. Franklin's ability does make it slightly easier.

It should be noted that a few GTA 5 players experienced a glitch where the race didn't show up. Some players from online forums suggested completing the Bike Thief 2 random event beforehand.

#1 - The Driver

One of the hardest GTA missions in history is The Driver from Vice City. The premise of this entire mission is nonsensical. Hilary King will only agree to be a getaway driver if the player can beat him in a race.

That completely defeats the purpose of his driving role is somebody is already better.

Despite the difficulty of this street race, it will certainly be a bragging rights achievement to complete. Tommy Vercetti has to use a beat-down Sentinel while Hilary uses a fast Sabre Turbo. The player is already at a disadvantage.

Functionally, the road is empty for Hilar and his super fast car. Meanwhile, players have to contend with a two-star wanted level. Through trials and tribulations, the player can somehow manage a win.

