What can fans expect from GTA Online Los Santos Tuners Summer Update 2021?

GTA Online players have been patiently waiting for the Los Santos Tuners update, which will bring several new racing features.

Starting July 20th, the game will drop this new summer update. The underground scene is about to pick up with brand new vehicles and competitive races.

Summertime is going to be an exciting one for thrill-seekers. Los Santos Tuners is looking to go past the speed limit here, so they must be prepared.

Players have wondered what to expect from this new update, and it turns out there are several new features that await them. These additions range from specialized vehicles to new format races.

Los Santos Tuners offers plenty of high-speed content for energetic GTA Online players.

What GTA Online gamers can look forward to come the Los Santos Tuners update for the summer

A fun place to hang out in LS Car Meet

Starting with the new update, Los Santos will now have a new car meet. GTA Online players can gather at a non-descript warehouse in Cypress Flats. It should function like other properties within the game, with an interior base. Presumably, an icon will be made available on the GTA map.

Once gamers enter the compound, they can apply for membership in the LS Car Meet. To do so, they must fork over $50,000 in cold hard cash. Afterward, they gain access to a social space, as well as test drives and tracks. Users can freely ride without having to worry about random pedestrians.

This area allows them to show off their prized vehicles, in addition to hanging out with like-minded players. This is as good a space as any to mess around in and enjoy themselves. There is lots of money to be made for skilled drivers, so that $50,000 investment can pay off.

Essentially, gamers must spend a little to make a lot.

Friendly street racing at its finest

Far and away, the most notable aspect of the Los Santos Tuners update is the races. Each has a specific leaderboard, which encourages competitive players. It's not going to be easy going up against the best Los Santos has to offer, but that's what GTA Online does best — fueling conflicts between gamers.

Precision and speed will determine how successful someone is in these races. New racing modes include Time Trials, Head-to-Head match-ups, and Scrambles to collect various checkpoints. Los Santos Tuners has more than enough fun modes to entice users for a good long while, especially over the long summer.

There are also two new series for exclusive members — Street Race Series and Pursuit Series. The former focuses on creative tracks, while the latter features open-ended routes.

It's not just other GTA players who are a cause for concern — the police will also be in hot pursuit. S, they have to steer clear of any nearby obstacles.

Vehicles old and new will make a huge splash

Rockstar Games promises to bring 17 new vehicles over the upcoming summer months. A total of ten will drop on the launch date of Los Santos Tuners on July 20th.

Sports car enthusiasts will have a lot to look forward to when they can add to their growing collection. The summer promises to be a fast and furious one.

New vehicles include the Karin Calico GTF, Karin Futo GTX, and Annis Euros. Each of them has uniquely customized paint jobs that make them stand out. These are highly detailed works of art. As a result, GTA Online players can now look extra stylish when they street race.

Rockstar also wants to remind fans that there will be new changes when GTA Online debuts on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, these tweaks remain to be seen. Additionally, the developer has assured that there will be speed improvements for next-gen consoles.

A competitive drive will be kicked into full gear

Reputation is everything in GTA Online. The Los Santos Tuner update will allow players to earn a better reputation in street races, a highly recommended course of action. They can net a decent profit, unlock new custom options for their cars, and wear fashionable gear.

The excitement for the new Los Santos Tuner summer update is finally reaching a boiling pitch. Gamers should have more than enough time to check everything out for themselves. This new content update should encourage them to consider a newfound career in competitive street races.

Los Santos: Tuners update is just less than 24 hours away from releasing. Here's a timezone map for the release times based on previous updates! pic.twitter.com/GpJ6XJ8YLK — GTA News 😷 RockstarINTEL.com (@GTAonlineNews) July 19, 2021

GTA Online will be a busy time, and users have lots to prove with their street racing capabilities. Some will be kicked to the curb, while others will let their rivals eat dust. The finish line is almost here — it's time for players to cross it and play the game with this brand new update.

Edited by Ravi Iyer