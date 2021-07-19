GTA Online latest Tuners update cars: All you need to know

Tuner fans in GTA Online will see their fantasies come true with the forthcoming update, including all-new tuner cars and related activities.

The Los Santos Tuners update, launching on July 20th, will include ten new vehicles on that day, followed by seven more on subsequent dates. This list contains import tuners, muscle cars, and even two motorbikes.

Rockstar has presented ten additions through official screenshots, while the others can be seen in the official trailer for the update. This article will discuss the former and what players can expect from them.

GTA Online: A glimpse into the Tuners update cars

The Los Santos Tuners update brings a lot of famous tuners into GTA Online. Fans are already starting to believe that the game is the true sequel to Midnight Club LA.

By comparing these to their real-life counterparts, players can get a general idea of what to expect.

1) Karin Calico GTF (Toyota Celica GT4)

The Karin Calico GTF (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Toyota Celica GT4 is legendary in the world of rallying, as it is an AWD with a turbocharged engine. There are three main generations: ST165, ST185, and ST205.

Since the trailer only showed a few glimpses of this car, players can only guess which variant will be included in GTA Online.

2) Karin Futo GTX (Toyota AE86)

The Karin Futo GTX (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Toyota AE86, also known as the Sprinter Trueno, is a legendary JDM car from the 80s. Fans of the anime series Initial D would recognize it easily as a classic, lightweight FR, which is perfect for drifting.

Many players are expecting the car to be overpriced in GTA Online due to its popularity. However, this isn't very likely as most vehicles from this update seem realistic, not some weaponized fantasy vehicles.

3) Annis Euros (Nissan 370z)

The Annis Euros (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Nissan Z cars are a famous line that has produced several successful models.

The 370z is the sixth and latest generation model among this line. It is a front mid-engine with a rear-wheel-drive (FMR) running on a naturally aspirated high-rev V6.

Since there are multiple variants of the 370z, it remains to be seen which one the Euros will match the most in GTA Online.

4) Annis ZR350 (Mazda RX-7)

The Annis ZR350 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The iconic rotary engine Mazda RX-7 is an FMR that is also quite popular in tuner culture.

From the looks of it, the ZR350 in GTA Online will be based on the FD3S variant, the 3rd and last generation of the RX-7.

5) Annis Remus (Nissan Silvia S13)

The Annis Remus (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Nissan Silvia S13 (known as the 240SX in North America) has long been a mainstay in drift culture. The Silvia series has produced several reliable FR cars, and the S13 is one of them.

If GTA Online makes this a heavily customizable car, it might be possible to build a Sileighty or Onevia out of this.

6) Dinka Jester RR (Toyota Supra Mk5)

The Dinka Jester RR (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Supra has been a pretty popular series of cars by Toyota, and the Supra Mk4 is especially popular thanks to movies like The Fast and the Furious.

The Dinka Jester RR in GTA Online is seemingly based on the Mk5 Supra. This is the latest Supra released in 2020, after a long hiatus of around two decades (The Mk4 stopped production in 2002).

7) Dinka RT3000 (Honda S2000)

The Dinka RT3000 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Dinka RT3000 in GTA Online seems to resemble the Honda S2000, a renowned FMR roadster.

It is yet unknown if it resembles a particular variant more than the rest.

8) Obey Tailgater S (Audi RS3)

The Obey Tailgater S (Image via Rockstar Games)

Taking a break from JDM icons, the Obey Tailgater S appears to be based on the Audi RS3 sedan. The RS3 is available in both sedan and hatchback variants.

The layout of the many variants also differs significantly between FFs and AWDs.

9) Vulcar Warrener HKR (Datsun Sunny Truck 74)

The Vulcar Warrener HKR (Image via Rockstar Games)

This car is, in a way, a unique addition to the list of tuners in this update. First of all, it is one of the closest things to a Japanese muscle car in this update.

The other thing is that it's a pickup truck that looks to be race-ready, something not seen in GTA Online at all.

10) Vapid Dominator GTT (Ford Mustang 69)

The Vapid Dominator GTT (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ford Mustang 69 is a classic muscle car that almost any GTA Online player would instantly recognize. It is easily one of the best-looking Mustangs ever made, and the Dominator GTT is sure to win hearts upon its release.

Edited by Ravi Iyer