GTA Online: 5 ways to level up fast and gain RP

GTA Online is an enriching and well-made online multiplayer experience that allows players to experiment with their time in-game to make the most out of it.

The key to progression in GTA Online is through cash, and most importantly, Reputation (RP). Gaining RP is key to unlocking higher-tier equipment, better missions, and Heists.

This game has a variety of activities that players can indulge in to make a bucketload of RP.

Tips to level up quickly and gain RP in GTA Online

1) Keep an eye on Daily Objectives

On a day-to-day basis, GTA Online gives players ample opportunities to make the most of their time in the game. He/she can complete Daily Objectives and gain some extra RP in the process.

Daily Objectives usually involve taking part in a particular game mode or a Race, none of which should be too hard. Sometimes, they will also include doing things such as CEO work, which can require a certain level of prerequisites.

However, in most cases, it is the fastest way to make sure that no time is wasted in GTA Online. Even completing simple activities such as losing the cops in a chase can result in a boat-load of RP for the user.

Which is why it is always good to keep an eye out for the Daily Objectives in the Interaction Menu. On the PS4, this function can be brought up by holding the touchpad button.

2) Grind in Adversary Mode

Adversary Modes, apart from being exciting, are a great way to make RP. While players usually focus on completing supply missions for their businesses or completing Heists, the Adversary Mode is also a great way to level up in GTA Online.

For those new to this game, the Adversary Mode is the best way to go about getting some experience in-game, and getting used whatever amount of grind is required in GTA Online, as there are ample avenues to make money.is

It is always a good call to jump into a couple of Adversary Mode games and build a playlist with the players' favourites. Playing an exciting playlist with friends is a great way to ensure RP as well as have fun in the game.

3) Bonus RP and cash activities

The weekly updates in GTA Online brings several exciting things, such as valuable discounts and bonus RP, and cash activities. Players are even able to earn thrice or double the usual RP and cash from certain activities.

Therefore, they should always keep an eye on the Weekly Update to know which activities are more beneficial to their progress. Each week, GTA Online focuses on certain activities or businesses to boost the players' progress in the game.

It always does good to keep an eye out for activities that offer double or even triple the RP and Cash.

4) Partner up/Crew

While it is just as viable to brave GTA Online by going solo, it is simply that much more rewarding to play with friends. Players can be part of Crews with other online players or form one with friends.

This ensures that they can always jump into co-op missions or Heists without having to wait for matchmaking. Playing with friends also ensures that he/she can play the game for longer.

Avoiding the long wait times in matchmaking becomes extremely important when playing GTA Online, as it is one of the most annoying aspects of the game. Plus, playing with a Crew ensures 10% more RP than usual.

5) Invest in businesses

Once the player has racked up enough money to buy properties such as Bunkers and Warehouses, they must do so quickly and get familiar with the workings of the business.

Investing money in a high-end apartment is also essential, as it allows the player to begin Heists as the leader, ensuring more money and RP. Businesses are a great way to make tonnes of cash as well gain some valuable RP.