5 iconic vehicles introduced in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas continues the trend of GTA games introducing a myriad of excellent and memorable vehicles.

Whether it's overpowered vehicles like the Hydra or something as unimpressive as the Tractor, GTA San Andreas has a good balance of vehicles for players to find and operate. After all, an iconic vehicle doesn't necessarily just have to be the best one around.

GTA San Andreas is a game that introduced a ton of customization features and other impressive side activities, so it's no surprise that it would also introduce some of the most interesting vehicles to the GTA series.

Five memorable vehicles introduced in GTA San Andreas

#5 - BMX

Many GTA San Andreas players use it as their first vehicle (Image via GTA Wiki)

Bicycles might not be the best vehicles around, but they're still incredibly fun to operate. The BMX has good mobility, particularly because the player can perform bunny hops whilst riding it.

It's the first vehicle seen in GTA San Andreas when the player has control over CJ, so it's not hard to remember it. Plus, bicycles weren't represented in the earlier GTA titles, so seeing the BMX, Mountain Bike, and Bike helped pad that out.

#4 - Turismo

The Turismo (Image via GTA Wiki)

With a name that's practically synonymous with speed, it's no surprise that the Turismo is a quick vehicle. This 2-door sports car is capable of going up to 149 mph (240 km/h), and it has excellent handling to boot.

As far as the new stylish civilian cars go, the Turismo is easily one of the most recognizable ones in GTA San Andreas. It looks great and performs excellently, making it a terrific vehicle to return to in GTA Online (especially since other vehicles like the Euros are returning).

#3 - Tractor

The Tractor (Image via GTA Wiki)

Bad vehicles can still be iconic in their own right. It's safe to say that the Tractor is one of the worst vehicles in GTA San Andreas. It has terrible speed and is ill-suited for any practical use in the game.

However, the Tractor is a ubiquitous vehicle in the countryside, which means that GTA San Andreas players are bound to run into a few dozen of them in a single playthrough.

It can also tow vehicles, but its terrible speed makes it a laughable choice for transporting vehicles from one area to another.

#2 - Hydra

The idea of piloting a military jet is quite awesome, and it's surprising that it took so long for this type of vehicle to debut in a GTA game. It's much harder to control compared to other military vehicles, but it's unquestionably the most powerful.

It's blazingly fast, and its ability for vertical takeoff and landing is also unique among planes. The Hydra vanished from the series after GTA San Andreas until it made its impressive return to GTA Online.

#1 - Jetpack

Technically, the Jetpack is a vehicle of its own class. Simply touching it will automatically equip it for players, and it's also not possible to blow it up. So it's not a traditional vehicle by any means (which makes sense, given the design).

However, it still behaves a lot as a vehicle would. Aside from its technicalities, the Jetpack is easily one of the most memorable aspects of GTA San Andreas. Its mobility is great, it's easy to control, and the players can always collect one at the Verdant Meadows Airfield.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul