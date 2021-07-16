5 most fun vehicles to ride in the GTA series 

The GTA series has always been about having fun and letting players do whatever they want to. In every GTA game, players can opt to drive in any vehicle they prefer and even store them in their in-game safehouses.

Over the years, Rockstar has continuously added new and modern vehicles (a few bizarre-looking ones) to its GTA games. While some are really cool and look great, others are rather simple and boring.

These are some of the most enjoyable vehicles in the GTA series

1) Tezeract - GTA 5

Tezeract is a modern and cool-looking car that was introduced in GTA 5. The details and the designs on the car look impressive, and it feels like Rockstar took some inspiration from real-life cars while designing it. The car itself is pretty fast and lively. It is an electric hypercar, and its body is mostly made up of carbon fiber. Players who want speed and fun will love this car instantly.

2) Space Docker - GTA 5

Another cool and fun driving vehicle is the Space Docker from GTA 5. The vehicle can be unlocked by performing the Spaceship Parts Collectible Mission and then returning to Omega. The looks of this vehicle are unique and futuristic. It also features a green headlight and a blue light that glows at night when driving around.

It can also glide for a short distance when players clear a building or jump a ramp.

3) Zebra Cab - GTA Vice City

While the Zebra Cab might not look futuristic or cool in any way, it sure is unique and stands out from other taxi cabs. To complete the Taxi Driver missions, players need to unlock the ability to jump with their taxi cabs.

As the Zebra Cab is the most striking vehicle in the category, it'll represent the other jumping taxis in that game. The eccentric paint job on this car is also something that players will remember as older titles do not feature such designs and paint jobs.

4) Jetpack - GTA San Andreas

Coming in at number four, the Jetpack from GTA San Andreas was the coolest and out-of-this-world vehicle ever featured. It offers players the ability to fly anywhere across the map without any restrictions. Jetpack was first introduced in the mission Green Goo in GTA San Andreas when The Truth told CJ to steal it from the Area 69 base. It was a great way to introduce a legendary vehicle like the Jetpack.

5) Cuban Hermes - GTA Vice City and GTA Vice City Stories

This was a modified gang version of the Hermes to look like a hot rod. The car serves as a gang car for the Cubans/Los Cabrones. It is generally seen in the Cuban gang's territory of Little Havana, Vice City. In GTA Vice City, the Cuban Hermes is black with a flame decal paint job on its body. It is much more powerful and fast than the normal Hermes and also a little lighter. It certainly stands out from other cars and is a great vehicle to drive.

Edited by Srijan Sen