GTA San Andreas is a game that has withstood the test of time and solidified its position among players both young and old. The game is immensely popular, and devoted players and fans of GTA still love to dive into the game.

One such team of dedicated fans developed the San Andreas Multiplayer or SA: MP, a multiplayer modification for GTA San Andreas. The multiplayer mode offers an extensive variety of game modes in GTA San Andreas. Players can create missions within the San Andreas map. In this article, readers will learn about the 5 most popular GTA San Andreas multiplayer game modes.

5 GTA San Andreas multiplayer game modes that are very popular

1) Monster game mode

The monster game mode in GTA San Andreas is interesting and quite simple as well. It is a free roam mode where everyone spawns on the desert airstrip, and the only transport vehicle available are monster trucks.

This game mode was popular during private Beta testing to illustrate the game's stability and sync.

2) San Fierro TDM

Another popular game mode in GTA San Andreas is the San Fierro TDM. Players can build teams and engage in team death matches based in San Fierro. In this mode, players must stick with their respective teams and attempt to become the player with the highest score at the end of the match. This mode is fun when played with friends and is a great way to traverse the map of San Fierro.

3) LVDM or Moneygrub

Players love the LVDM game mode in GTA San Andreas due to the level of freedom it offers. In this mode, players need to acquire the most amount of money in whatever way they can. The player with the most amount of money at the end of the game is the winner. This game mode lacks any real objective and players are given a level of freedom that makes it even more chaotic and GTA-esque.

4) Rivershell

This is a water-based capture the flag or CTF game mode in GTA San Andreas. Players need to team up and win the game by seizing a slow-moving boat from the opposing team's base. For SA-MP 0.2, Rivershell 2 mode is available, but without the source code.

5) LS Parachute

Lastly, the LS Parachute is another game mode where players don't need to worry about any objectives. In this, players simply need to parachute off tall buildings and land wherever they want to. This game mode is popular among players making gameplay videos.

Edited by Siddharth Satish